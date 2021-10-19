Quick Tip - Install kube-vip as service load balancer with Tanzu Community Edition (TCE)

As a follow up to my recent blog post on how to install Metallb as a service load balancer with Tanzu Community Edition (TCE), I also wanted to take a look at the other alternative which is using kube-vip. As mentioned in the previous blog post, I also noticed that Scott Rosenberg, an awesome VMware/Tanzu customer who has also been contributing to the community, has been working on some really cool ways of deploying additional packages using the Carvel tooling.

Since I have not deployed kube-vip for use with service load balancer, I was curious on how easy it would be to setup and hint, it is pretty darn easy using Carvel packages! You can find the detailed instructions along with a sample kubernetes (k8s) application to verify load balancer configuration was setup correctly.

Step 1 - Clone Scott's Github repo:

git clone https://github.com/vrabbi/tkgm-customizations.git

Step 2 - Change into the kube-vip package directory:

cd tkgm-customizations/carvel-packages/kube-vip-package/

Step 3 - Apply the required files:

kubectl apply -n tanzu-package-repo-global -f metadata.yml

kubectl apply -n tanzu-package-repo-global -f package.yaml

Step 4 - Create a values.yaml file that contains the desired load balancer IP Address range (e.g. 192.168.30.240 to 192.168.30.250):

cat <<EOF > values.yaml

vip_range: 192.168.30.240-192.168.30.250

EOF

Step 5 - Install the kube-vip package and provide our values.yaml file:

tanzu package install kubevip -p kubevip.terasky.com -v 0.3.9 -f values.yaml



Step 6 - Deploy sample k8s application that uses service type load balancer such as the famous Yelb application:

kubectl create ns yelb

kubectl -n yelb apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lamw/yelb/master/deployments/platformdeployment/Kubernetes/yaml/yelb-k8s-loadbalancer.yaml

Verify that all Yelb Pods are running:

kubectl -n yelb get pods



Step 7 - Verify Yelb application has allocated an IP Address out of the kube-vip address range:

kubectl -n yelb get svc



Step 8 - Open a browser to the IP Address shown from the previous step and if everything was configured successfully, you should see the following: