A collection of various VMware Nostalgia ...

What else can you spot? 😁 pic.twitter.com/98P62eUKNu

Includes: 🔸New in box for ESX, GSX & Workstation 🔹Diane Greene's business card 🔸Original Foundation shirt

Just received an AMAZING collection of @VMware memorabilia from the awesome @rchickenhans 🤙

VMware 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Workstation 3.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware GSX Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Lab Manager 2.4 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Stage Manager 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

Might as well include my buddy Redwood (aka vCloud Director 1.0) w/Zion (1st LM release) & Sequoia (1st SM release)

One of many challenges playing w/such old software is the crazy OS/App dependencies

Pretty proud my automation https://t.co/nMzxpWLwNk still worked like charm! pic.twitter.com/tZDkw41cXC

— William Lam (@lamw.bsky.social | @*protected email*) (@lamw) April 7, 2023