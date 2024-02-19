WilliamLam.com

VMware Nostalgia

A collection of various VMware Nostalgia ...

VMware Goodies

VMware 1.0

VMware 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Workstation 3.0

VMware Workstation 3.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

GSX Server 1.0

VMware GSX Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

VMware Server 1.0

VMware Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

Lab Manager 2.4

VMware Lab Manager 2.4 from lamw on Vimeo.

Stage Manager 1.0

VMware Stage Manager 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

vCloud Director 1.0

ESX Server 1.0

VMware ESX Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

Virtual Center 1.0

VMware VirtualCenter 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.

Evolution of ESX and ESXi

Evolution of VMware ESX and ESXi from lamw on Vimeo.