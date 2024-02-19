A collection of various VMware Nostalgia ...
VMware Goodies
Just received an AMAZING collection of @VMware memorabilia from the awesome @rchickenhans 🤙
Includes:
🔸New in box for ESX, GSX & Workstation
🔹Diane Greene's business card
🔸Original Foundation shirt
What else can you spot? 😁 pic.twitter.com/98P62eUKNu
— William Lam (@lamw.bsky.social | @*protected email*) (@lamw) August 15, 2023
VMware 1.0
VMware 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
VMware Workstation 3.0
VMware Workstation 3.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
GSX Server 1.0
VMware GSX Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
VMware Server 1.0
VMware Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
Lab Manager 2.4
VMware Lab Manager 2.4 from lamw on Vimeo.
Stage Manager 1.0
VMware Stage Manager 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
vCloud Director 1.0
Might as well include my buddy Redwood (aka vCloud Director 1.0) w/Zion (1st LM release) & Sequoia (1st SM release)
One of many challenges playing w/such old software is the crazy OS/App dependencies
Pretty proud my automation https://t.co/nMzxpWLwNk still worked like charm! pic.twitter.com/tZDkw41cXC
— William Lam (@lamw.bsky.social | @*protected email*) (@lamw) April 7, 2023
ESX Server 1.0
VMware ESX Server 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
Virtual Center 1.0
VMware VirtualCenter 1.0 from lamw on Vimeo.
Evolution of ESX and ESXi
Evolution of VMware ESX and ESXi from lamw on Vimeo.