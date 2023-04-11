How to install all versions of ESX and ESXi in VM?

Thanks goodness for Virtualization and the ability to easily install ANY operating system inside of a vSphere Virtual Machine including the very first release of ESX 1.0, which is more than 22 years old now.
While going through the process of installing each of the major VMware ESX and ESXi releases, I had made notes for each of the VM configurations that I had used and any other issues I may have ran into. Figured I share this information in case anyone might be interested and this would also provide an online searchable reference in case I ever need to do this again for my future-self 😀
In addition to recording each installation, which you can watch via the Youtube playlists below, I also had some fun putting together this short compilation that summarizes all the VMware ESX and ESXi releases over the past 22 years. Definitely recommend checking it out and be sure to 👍🔊😉
- Youtube Playlist for all VMware ESX Install
- ESX 1.0, 1.5, 2.0, 2.1, 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, & 4.1
- Youtube Playlist for all VMware ESXi Installs
- ESXi 3.5, 4.0, 4.1, 5.0, 5.1, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5, 6.7, 7.0 & 8.0
Note: ESXi 8.0b was the version running on top of the physical hardware (Supermicro E200-8D and was used to deploy all VM configurations below using vCenter Server 8.0b.
ESX 1.x to 2.x
- VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 3.5 and later (vHW4)
- GuestOS: Other/Linux (32-bit)
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: Flexible
- Storage Adapter: Bus Logic
ESX & ESXi 3.x
- VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7)
- GuestOS: Other/Linux (32-bit)
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
- VM Advanced Setting: cpuid.cacheLevel = 2 (see this blog post HERE for details)
ESX & ESXi 4.x
- VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7)
- GuestOS: VMware ESX 4.x
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
ESXi 5.0
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.0 and later (vHW8)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
ESXi 5.1
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.1 and later (vHW9)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
ESXi 5.5
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.5 and later (vHW10)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
ESXi 6.0
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.0 and later (vHW11)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.0
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: E1000
- Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic
ESXi 6.5
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.5 and later (vHW13)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.5 and later
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: VMXNET3
- Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual
ESXi 6.7
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.7 and later. (vHW14)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.7and later
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: VMXNET3
- Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual
ESXi 7.x
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 7.0 and later (vHW17)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 7.x
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: VMXNET3
- Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual
ESXi 8.x
- VM Compatibility: ESXi 8.0. and later (vHW20)
- GuestOS: VMware ESXi 8.0 and later
- vCPU: 2
- vMEM: 8GB
- vDISK: 8GB
- NIC Adapter: VMXNET3
- Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual
