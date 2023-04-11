How to install all versions of ESX and ESXi in VM?

Thanks goodness for Virtualization and the ability to easily install ANY operating system inside of a vSphere Virtual Machine including the very first release of ESX 1.0, which is more than 22 years old now.



While going through the process of installing each of the major VMware ESX and ESXi releases, I had made notes for each of the VM configurations that I had used and any other issues I may have ran into. Figured I share this information in case anyone might be interested and this would also provide an online searchable reference in case I ever need to do this again for my future-self 😀

In addition to recording each installation, which you can watch via the Youtube playlists below, I also had some fun putting together this short compilation that summarizes all the VMware ESX and ESXi releases over the past 22 years. Definitely recommend checking it out and be sure to 👍🔊😉

Note: ESXi 8.0b was the version running on top of the physical hardware (Supermicro E200-8D and was used to deploy all VM configurations below using vCenter Server 8.0b.

ESX 1.x to 2.x

VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 3.5 and later (vHW4)

ESX/ESXi 3.5 and later (vHW4) GuestOS: Other/Linux (32-bit)

Other/Linux (32-bit) vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: Flexible

Flexible Storage Adapter: Bus Logic

ESX & ESXi 3.x

VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7)

ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7) GuestOS: Other/Linux (32-bit)

Other/Linux (32-bit) vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

Lsi Logic VM Advanced Setting: cpuid.cacheLevel = 2 (see this blog post HERE for details)

ESX & ESXi 4.x

VM Compatibility: ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7)

ESX/ESXi 4.0 and later (vHW7) GuestOS: VMware ESX 4.x

VMware ESX 4.x vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

ESXi 5.0

VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.0 and later (vHW8)

ESXi 5.0 and later (vHW8) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x

VMware ESXi 5.x vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

ESXi 5.1

VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.1 and later (vHW9)

ESXi 5.1 and later (vHW9) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x

VMware ESXi 5.x vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

ESXi 5.5

VM Compatibility: ESXi 5.5 and later (vHW10)

ESXi 5.5 and later (vHW10) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 5.x

VMware ESXi 5.x vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

ESXi 6.0

VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.0 and later (vHW11)

ESXi 6.0 and later (vHW11) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.0

VMware ESXi 6.0 vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: E1000

E1000 Storage Adapter: Lsi Logic

ESXi 6.5

VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.5 and later (vHW13)

ESXi 6.5 and later (vHW13) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.5 and later

VMware ESXi 6.5 and later vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: VMXNET3

VMXNET3 Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual

ESXi 6.7

VM Compatibility: ESXi 6.7 and later. (vHW14)

ESXi 6.7 and later. (vHW14) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 6.7and later

VMware ESXi 6.7and later vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: VMXNET3

VMXNET3 Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual

ESXi 7.x

VM Compatibility: ESXi 7.0 and later (vHW17)

ESXi 7.0 and later (vHW17) GuestOS: VMware ESXi 7.x

VMware ESXi 7.x vCPU: 2

2 vMEM: 8GB

8GB vDISK: 8GB

8GB NIC Adapter: VMXNET3

VMXNET3 Storage Adapter: VMware Paravirtual

ESXi 8.x