WilliamLam.com

It has been more than a decade since the vSphere UI has transition to an HTML-based interface and while not officially supported, users do have the ability to customize the login screen for a variety of use cases from internal disclaimers and compliance to customer branding as I have demonstrated in the past.

Although the general modification process has mostly stayed consistent, there has been subtle changes across vCenter Server releases which I have blogged about here, here and here.

I recently had a few folks ask whether the previous guidance was still applicable to the latest vCenter Server releases and given the previous articles were focused on vSphere 6.0 and 6.5, I figured its time for an update 🙂

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by VMware, please use at your own risk.

Here is an example of one of my development vCenter Servers running the latest 8.0 Update 3 release ... I wonder if would make the cut as a feature enhancement for a default theme? 😅

