WilliamLam.com

Updated vSphere Login UI customizations for vSphere 7.x & 8.x

by // 2 Comments

It has been more than a decade since the vSphere UI has transition to an HTML-based interface and while not officially supported, users do have the ability to customize the login screen for a variety of use cases from internal disclaimers and compliance to customer branding as I have demonstrated in the past.

Although the general modification process has mostly stayed consistent, there has been subtle changes across vCenter Server releases which I have blogged about here, here and here.

I recently had a few folks ask whether the previous guidance was still applicable to the latest vCenter Server releases and given the previous articles were focused on vSphere 6.0 and 6.5, I figured its time for an update 🙂

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by VMware, please use at your own risk.

Here is an example of one of my development vCenter Servers running the latest 8.0 Update 3 release ... I wonder if would make the cut as a feature enhancement for a default theme? 😅

via GIPHY

[Read more...]

vSAN ESA hardware mock VIB for physical ESXi deployment for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF)

by // Leave a Comment

Several weeks back I had shared a solution in which you can install a hardware mock VIB for Nested ESXi when using vSAN Express Storage Architecture (ESA) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to work around the vSAN ESA certified disks pre-check validations.


While the majority of my testing uses Nested ESXi, I have recently been deploying a physical VCF environment and I due to the limited number of NVMe devices, I wanted to use vSAN ESA for the VCF Management Domain but of course I would run into the same vSAN ESA certified disks pre-check validations, which would prevent the installer from proceeding.

I was hoping that I could also use the mocking method to allow my physical deployment but after some trial and error, I ran into inconsistent behaviors and after speaking with Engineering, I came to learn that the existing solution would also apply to a physical ESXi deployment as the physical storage controllers are made hidden by the mocking method and as long as you have vSAN ESA capable NVMe devices, it should allow vSAN ESA HCL pre-check to pass and continue with the installation!

[Read more...]

Quick Tip - Easily host VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Offline Depot using Python SimpleHTTPServer with Authentication

by // Leave a Comment

In IT, you never know when you need to quickly spin up a web server for hosting files ... One of my favorite and super easy way to do this is by leveraging Python's SimpleHTTPServer which can immediately serve files within a directory with this 1-liner:

python -m http.server 9000

This certainly beats standing up a full blown web server if you just need GET and HEAD operations.

If you do not require authentication for serving your files, then this solution fits the bill perfectly! However, if you require authentication, then I typically resort to deploying a full blown web server and use .htaccess to manage users and passwords.

For customers that have a need to host a VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) offline depot or any VMware-based offline depot, the solution will typically require a web server due to the authentication requirements. With that said, I have recently been using an alternative method, especially if you just need to quickly host some files for say an upgrade or deployment.

[Read more...]