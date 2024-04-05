Quick Tip - Character Limits for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Objects

Similar to my blog post on character limits for the different types of vSphere Inventory Objects, here is a quick look on some VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Objects and their respective character limits.
While looking into this topic, I was pleasantly surprised to find that some of the rename workflows in SDDC Manager UI includes an informational icon that provides the naming constraints in addition to the character limit. I was able to test and verify the character limits by using a combination of the SDDC Manager UI and API and below were my findings as of the VCF 5.1 release.
|Object
|Character Limit Minimum
|Character Limit Maximum
|Management Domain
|3
|20*
|Workload Domain
|3
|20*
|Network Pool
|3
|40
|Organization Name
|3
|20*
|Edge Cluster
|1
|80
Note: For character limit maximums with *, I have observed with VCF 5.1 that I could use the SDDC Manager UI/API to actually rename an object that goes up to 21 characters. I am not sure if this is a documentation or product gap but I have already filed an internal bug to get this clarified.
