Determining new VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) & VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) license usage in vSphere 8.0 Update 2b

vSphere 8.0 Update 2b was just released last week and with this release, customers can now take advantage of the new included 100 GiB trial vSAN storage capacity for each deployed VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) core for use with vSAN!

Note: If you would like to understand how much vSAN storage you are entitled to (100GiB for VVF and 1TiB for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF)), check out the new inventory and calculator script in VMware KB 95927 (brownfield) and VMware KB 96426 (greenfield) for more details.

In addition to installing and/or updating your vCenter Server to vSphere 8.0 Update 2b, you will also need to login to Customer Connect to download your new VVF and/or VCF license keys that will activate your vSAN entitlement.

I have already received questions on how to determine whether an ESXi host has been licensed with the new VVF and/or VCF license keys and which you can do so by using the vSphere UI by navigating to Administration->Licensing->Licenses->Assets->Hosts or vSAN Clusters and using the various filters, but this can be time consuming when you have a large environment with various license editions.

This is where automation and vSphere API can help!

I have created a simple PowerCLI function called Get-vSphereLicensingDetails which makes it easy for anyone to retrieve all licensing information for either an ESXi and/or vSphere Cluster depending on your desired use case.

To check whether a vSphere license key is entitled for VVF or VCF, we need to look at the editionKey property for either the esx.vvf or esx.vcf string using the LicenseManager API on vCenter Server.

Here is a quick PowerCLI snippet retrieving all VVF/VCF licenses that have been added to your vCenter server:

$lm = Get-View $global:DefaultVIServer.ExtensionData.Content.LicenseManager # VCF keys $lm.Licenses | where {$_.EditionKey -match "esx.vvf"} # VCF license keys $lm.Licenses | where {$_.EditionKey -match "esx.vcf"}

With that background, we are ready to use our function.

Step 1 - Download the Get-vSphereLicensingDetails.ps1 script and "dot" source the file, so we can access the function by running the following:

. ./Get-vSphereLicensingDetails.ps1

Step 2 - Connect to your vCenter Server using the Connect-VIServer cmdlet

I have made the function flexible in retrieving licensing information for both ESXi hosts as well as vSphere Clusters (which is how vSAN is licensed).

To retrieve licensing information for just ESXi hosts, run the following command:

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeHost



To retrieve licensing information for just vSphere Clusters, run the following command:

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeCluster



To retrieve licensing information for both ESXi hosts and vSphere Clusters, run the following command:

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeHost -IncludeCluster



Lastly, if you ONLY want to filter by VVF and/or VCF licensing, you can append the following when using the -IncludeHost argument.

To retrieve only VVF licensing information for all ESXi hosts, then you can run

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeHost -OnlyVVF

To retrieve only VCF licensing information for all ESXi hosts, then you can run

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeHost -OnlyVCF

If you want both VVF and VCF licensing information for all ESXi hosts

Get-vSphereLicensingDetails -IncludeHost -OnlyVVF -OnlyVCF