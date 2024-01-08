What's in the new VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) offers?

Since the announcement of the two new VMware offerings: VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) at the end of 2023, I have been trying to wrap my head around the new offers and to better help me understand the next level of details, I have put together several diagrams across the various offers and applicable add-ons that can be purchased.

After sharing these diagrams internally, the feedback was extremely positive and I thought I would also share these diagrams with our users and partners who might still have questions around the new offers. I have also created a short URL which you can access by going to vmwa.re/skus

In addition, we have also recently published a new VMware KB 95927 that can be used to help our users understand the new licensing model which uses both CPU cores and TiB (for vSAN storage sizing), please refer to the KB article for more details.

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF)



Products & Support Services includes:

SDDC Manager

vSphere Enterprise Plus vCenter Server Standard vSphere with Tanzu (includes TKG Runtime) vSphere ESXi

vSAN Enterprise (includes 1TiB per CPU Core)

NSX Enterprise Plus

Aria Suite Enterprise Aria Automation Aria Operations Aria Operations for Logs

Aria Operations for Networks Enterprise

HCX Enterprise

VMware Data Service Manager (COMING SOON)

Activation & Upgrade Support Service

Select Support Service Support Account Manager (SAM) Support Services (highly recommended)



Available Add-Ons for purchase for VCF:

VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery (VCDR) Sold as protected TiB and Per Protected VM

VMware Ransomware Recovery (RWR) Sold as Per Protected VM

VMware Site Recovery (SRM) Sold as pack of 25 VMs

vSAN Enterprise Sold as 8TiB per CPU socket

VMware Load Balancer (NSX Advanced Load Balancer) Sold as per service unit

VMware Private AI Foundation (COMING SOON)

VMware Firewall Sold as per CPU Core Distributed Firewall Gateway Firewall Security Intelligence Container Security with Antrea

VMware Firewall + Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Sold as per CPU Core Distributed Firewall Gateway Firewall Security Intelligence Container Security with Antrea Distributed and Gateway Intrusion Detection and Prevention Service (IDS/IPS) Malware Prevention Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) and Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) Sold as per CPU Core TMC SaaS TMC (Self-Managed)

Tanzu Application Platform (TAP) TAP Sold as per vCPU Tanzu Spring Runtime Sold as per CPU Core

Tanzu Spring Runtime (TSR) Sold as per CPU Core

Tanzu Guardrails Enterprise (TGE) Sold as per resource Tanzu Hub Tanzu Guardrails Aria Automation Config (formally Saltstack) Automation for Secure Clouds Automation for Secure Host

Tanzu Guardrails Advanced (TGA) Sold as per resource Tanzu Hub Tanzu Guardrails Automation for Secure Clouds

Tanzu Cloudhealth Enterprise (TCE) Sold as percentage of monthly cloud spend

Tanzu Application Catalog (TAC) Sold as active artifact

Tanzu Ops for Apps (formally Wavefront) Sold as packets per second (PPS)

Tanzu Insights (TI) Sold as event per month

Support Account Manager (SAM) Support Services

Dedicated Technical Support Engineer (DTSE) Support Services

VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF)



Products & Support Services includes:

vSphere Enterprise Plus vCenter Server Standard vSphere with Tanzu (includes TKG Runtime) vSphere ESXi

vSAN Enterprise (*includes 100GiB per CPU Core per host)

Aria Suite Standard Aria Suite Lifecycle Aria Operations Aria Operations for Logs

Production Support Service

Available Add-Ons for purchase for VVF:

VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery (VCDR) Sold as protected TiB and Per Protected VM

VMware Ransomware Recovery (RWR) Sold as Per Protected VM

VMware Site Recovery (SRM) Sold as pack of 25 VMs

vSAN Enterprise Sold as 8TiB per CPU socket

VMware Load Balancer (NSX Advanced Load Balancer) Sold as per service unit

VMware Data Service Manager (COMING SOON)

Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) Sold as per CPU Core TMC SaaS TMC (Self-Managed)

Tanzu Application Platform (TAP) TAP Sold as per vCPU Tanzu Spring Runtime Sold as per CPU Core

Tanzu Spring Runtime (TSR) Sold as per CPU Core

Tanzu Guardrails Enterprise (TGE) Sold as per resource Tanzu Hub Tanzu Guardrails Aria Automation Config (formally Saltstack) Automation for Secure Clouds Automation for Secure Host

Tanzu Guardrails Advanced (TGA) Sold as per resource Tanzu Hub Tanzu Guardrails Automation for Secure Clouds

Tanzu Cloudhealth Enterprise (TCE) Sold as percentage of monthly cloud spend

Tanzu Application Catalog (TAC) Sold as active artifact

Tanzu Ops for Apps (formally Wavefront) Sold as packets per second (PPS)

Tanzu Insights (TI) Sold as event per month



Note: The included 100GiB of vSAN Storage per CPU core will be available in a future vSphere patch update.

For completeness sake, in addition to the two primary offers above, we technically have two additional offers that is also available for customers called VMware vSphere Standard (VVS) and VMware vSphere Essentials Plus Kit (VVEP).

VMware vSphere Standard (VVS)



Products & Support Services includes:

vSphere Standard vCenter Server Standard vSphere ESXi

Production Support Service

Available Add-Ons for purchase for VSS:

None

VMware vSphere Essentials Plus Kit (VVEP)



Products & Support Services includes:

vSphere Essentials Plus (Maximum of 3 host w/up to 96 Cores) vCenter Server Essentials vSphere ESXi

Production Support Service

Available Add-Ons for purchase for VVEP:

None

Lastly, I know many of our users currently consume our VMware Validated Solutions (VVS) and I thought it would also be useful to include a mapping of the available and planned VVS for the VCF offering.

VMware Validated Solutions (VVS) for VCF



Available VVS for VCF: