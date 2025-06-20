PowerCLI remediation script for running NSX Edge on AMD Ryzen for VCF 9.0

If you are planning to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 on an AMD Ryzen processor (consumer CPU), make sure you are aware of the required workaround to get the NSX Edge node to function properly, which I had shared the solution back in 2020.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the workaround is still applicable with VCF 9.0 due to lack of support for Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) with Ryzen processors. One of the challenges you could face depending on where you deploy the NSX Edge, since there is a new workflow that is built right into vCenter Server 9.0 and SSH is not enabled by default, which means you would need to go to VM Console of the NSX Edge VM to apply the workaround.



To make this even less fun, during this time the NSX Edge is going through its initialization process and because it fails to detect DPDK support, the required NSX services can not start and keeps re-trying which is not a bad thing. The reason the looping is a problem is because the workaround requires editing a configuration file and depending on how fast you can type, the initialization process will restart and cause your session to end and you now need to log back in, thus causing a less than ideal experience.

As you can probably guess, I got hit by this re-initialization loop and I just got tired of trying to be faster than the computer 😅

So I wanted to "beat" it by creating some automation in the form of a PowerCLI script that will simply comment out the required lines using one of my favorite feature of the vSphere platform, which is Guest Operations API, enabling you to perform operations from within the guest operating system. Once your NSX Edge(s) have been deployed and power on, simply run the configure_nsx_edge_on_amd_ryzen.ps1 script (update it with your own environment credentials) as shown in screenshot below and you will see shortly that your NSX Edge now have the workaround applied without worrying about the timing of when you manually type the commands.



This script will work for both VCF 5.x/9.x environment or standalone NSX Edge deployed through NSX Manager.