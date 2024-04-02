PowerCLI automation for VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA (PAIF-N)

With the release of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1.1, customers can now take advantage of the new VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA (PAIF-N) solution, providing an optimized and validated platform by NVIDIA for running modern AL/ML workloads on VCF. To learn more about the PAIF-N solution for VCF, there is a comprehensive PAIF-N Guide that includes the full software build-of-materials (BOM) as well as a step-by-step implementation guide for deploying the solution.

If you are interested in exploring the new PAIF-N solution, I recently came to learn the PowerCLI team have created some really useful PowerCLI scripts which fully automates the deployment of PAIF-N and makes setting up the environment a breeze!

There are 4 PowerCLI scripts that is included in the PAIF-N automation:

01-deploy-vcf-workload-domain.ps1 - This script is responsible for commissioning the ESXi hosts into SDDC Manager and then deploying the VCF Workload Domain which will be used to setup the PAIF-N platform for running your AL/ML workloads.

02-install-nvidia-driver-vlcm.ps1 - This script is responsible for importing the NVIDIA AI Enterprise vGPU driver and NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon offline bundle into vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM) and then installed on ESXi hosts within VCF Workload Domain.

03-deploy-edge-cluster.ps1 - This script is responsible for deploying the Edge Cluster into the VCF Workload Domain which will provide external network connectivity for the AI/ML workloads.