Support my fundraising for Tour de Cure 2024

It has been a LONG time since I have done any serious cycling, especially with two younger kids, I no longer have the luxury of riding for hours across the beautiful trails in the bay area. With that said, I have always had an itch to get back to some riding, mostly for recreational purposes, which is actually how my cycling journey began.

I recently came to learn that our VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) product leader, Paul Turner, is participating in an upcoming Northern California Tour de Cure to fundraise for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and a VMware team had also been setup. At first, I was just planning to donate to this awesome cause, but then I realize this might be a good reason for me to get back into "some" cycling and I have decided to join team VMware!

I was also reminded that 10 years ago, I did my first (and last) century ride (100 miles) in the 2014 Waves to Wine for the National MS Society and many of my colleagues and readers had supported me in that cause and together, we raised over $6,200!

For the 2024 Tour de Cure fundraiser, I have set a slightly loftier goal to raise for the American Diabetes Association and I would like to ask for your support in helping me reach my goal by donating to this cause:

Donate 👉 https://tour-diabetes.donordrive.com/participant/William-Lam

👉 https://tour-diabetes.donordrive.com/participant/William-Lam Goal 💰: $10,000 USD

For those that donate, please check whether your employer provides any type of charitable matches, which would make your donations go even further! In fact, for any VMware employees who donate, I recently learned that we have a matching program up to $5K for 2024 and you an request a match going to the CyberGrants tile internally within our self-service application web portal to apply for a match for this or any other charitable donation you have made.

Thank you in advance to everyone who donates and if you are in the Northern Bay Area, feel free to join Team VMware and I will definitely be sporting my VMware Cycling Kit! 🚵