Thank You - Tour de Cure 2024



Today, I participated in the Tour de Cure 2024 with Team VMware to support the American Diabetes Association (ADA).



For Team VMware, we raised a total of $24,080 for this amazing charity and a huge thanks to Paul Turner (VP of Product at VMware) for organizing the team!

I also wanted to take this opportunity and thank all of my supporters who donated and helped me reach my personal fundraising goal of $10,000! The final amount raised was $10, 575 and I found out at the event that I was the 5th highest fundraiser, which would not have been possible without all of your support, so THANK YOU! 🙏



I ended up going for the 50K (32miles) since had a pretty severe ankle sprain a couple of months (before signing up for the event) and I was trying to avoid any climbing, but there was still a fair amount in the 50K, but I think I held up pretty well finishing in 2hrs 😅