VMware 2021 Cycling Kit

It looks like while I was out on PTO, the VMware 2021 Cycling Kits (Men/Woman) went live on VMware's official Merchandise Store. I know many of you have been asking about prior VMware Cycling Kits and you now have the opportunity to ride in style with the latest VMware 2021 Cycling Kits.
Note: I also saw that the description for the bibs, shorts and jersey all list "LIMITED TIME", so I imagine these will not be around forever and if you are interested, definitely get your order in as soon as you can
Comments
Brett says
When will w see a downhill kit? You know for those of us you prefer playing in the dirt.
Rebekah Larsen says
Thanks for the tip!
sybreeder says
Looks awesome..unfortunately shipping to my location is 100$.