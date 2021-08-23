VMware 2021 Cycling Kit

It looks like while I was out on PTO, the VMware 2021 Cycling Kits (Men/Woman) went live on VMware's official Merchandise Store. I know many of you have been asking about prior VMware Cycling Kits and you now have the opportunity to ride in style with the latest VMware 2021 Cycling Kits.

Note: I also saw that the description for the bibs, shorts and jersey all list "LIMITED TIME", so I imagine these will not be around forever and if you are interested, definitely get your order in as soon as you can