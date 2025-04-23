Supported chipsets for the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling

A longtime community favorite, the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling makes it super easy for users to expand additional networking capabilities for ESXi-x86.

While helping a customer recently, I realized that we did not have a published list of supported USB Network adaptors (VID/DID) for the Fling anywhere, especially after transitioning into the Broadcom system post Day 2.

Note: A quick heads up, the Fling downloads will be re-homed to the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) under the Free Downloads next month. For more details, please see the announcement posted on the Flings Community.

Fortunately, I still had all of this information and below is the list of all the chipsets, which covers more than 90+% of what you will find in the market, that the Fling supports:

Supported Chipsets

Vendor Chipset VendorID ProductId AQUANTIA AQC111U 0xe05a 0x20f4 AQUANTIA Aquantia Pacific 0x2eca 0xc101 ASIX AX88179 0x0b95 0x1790 ASIX AX88178a 0x0b95 0x178a CISCO LINKSYS RTL8153 0x13b1 0x0041 DLINK RTL8156 0x2001 0xb301 DLINK AX88179 0x2001 0x4a00 INSYDE SOFTWARE CORP Insyde Software Corp. 0x0b1f 0x03ee LENOVO RTL8153 0x17ef 0x3062 LENOVO RTL8153 0x17ef 0x3069 LENOVO RTL8153 0x17ef 0x720a LENOVO AX88179 0x17ef 0x304b LENOVO RTL8153 0x17ef 0x7205 NVIDIA RTL8153 0x0955 0x09ff Qualcomm NA 0x1A56 0x3100 Qualcomm NA 0x0b05 0x1976 REALTEK RTL8152 0x0bda 0x8152 REALTEK RTL8156 0x0bda 0x8156 REALTEK RTL8153 0x045e 0x07c6 REALTEK RTL8153 0x0bda 0x8153 SITECOMEU AX88179 0x0df6 0x0072 SUPERMICRO Supermicro computer Inc 0x15d9 0x1b83 TP-LINK RTL8153 0x2357 0x0601 TRENDNET AQC111U 0xe05a 0x20f4

Note: If you are looking for specific USB network adaptors, I have shared a few in this this blog post that have worked well for me.

Installation

If you already have ESXi up and running and you would like to install the Fling, you can use the following instruction below:

ESXi 7.x and later

esxcli software component apply -d /path/to/the/component.zip

ESXi 6.5/6.7

esxcli software vib install -d /path/to/the offline/bundle.zip

Reboot the ESXi host for the changes to go into effect.

If you do not have ESXi already installed because you do not have a supported PCIe-based network adaptor, then you will need to author a custom ESXi ISO that contains the Fling driver, which you can follow this blog post for both UI and CLI options.