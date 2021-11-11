Updates to USB Network & NVMe Community Driver for ESXi 7.0 Update 3

Happy Thursday! I know many of you have been asking about the status and support for ESXi 7.0 Update 3 and the popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi. It has taken a bit longer as Songtao (the Engineer behind the Fling) has also been extremely busy and was also recently on PTO. Although I know this is something folks use extensively, I do also want to remind everyone that this is provided as a Fling, which means it is developed and supported as time permits. I will certainly do my best to help get new releases out aligning with ESXi updates and as a reminder, a new version of the USB Fling will ALWAYS be required for major releases of ESXi, which also includes update releases.

In addition to supporting ESXi 7.0 Update 3, there are also a couple of minor enhancement/fixes, which you can checkout the release notes for more details.

As the title mentions, we also have an update for the Community NVMe Driver for ESXi Fling and this will only benefit customers running ESXi on the Apple Mac Mini 2018 or Apple Mac Pro 2019 and wanting to use ESXi 7.0 or newer. For more details, please check out the release notes.