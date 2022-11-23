USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling now supports vSphere 8!

I know many of you have been holding off on your vSphere 8 upgrade, patiently waiting for a compatible version of the popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling. Today, the wait is finally over and you can now head over to the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling page to download latest v1.11 version, which is now compatible with vSphere 8! 😀
For those looking to create a custom ESXi images that also incorporates the Fling, you will need to download the latest PowerCLI 13.0 release (due to changes in vSphere 8 for custom ESXi image creation) and also consider using vSphere Lifecycle Manager whether that is through the vLCM UI or using the new vLCM PowerCLI cmdlets or you can use the old vSphere Image Builder interface.
For those in the US that celebrate and/or observe the holiday, enjoy the long weekend!
Comments
baastow says
Thank you very much.
Thomas says
Thanks for the updated fling!
killerpapy says
Hello,
Thank you very much ! I've been struggling with it for 2 days!
Bob Morrison says
This is great news for those of us who have lab servers with RealTek NIC’s in the
Anthony says
When I'm trying to incorporate the fling into a vsphere 8 image profile I receive this error: Export-ESXImageProfile : Error retrieving file for VIB 'VMW_bootbank_vmkusb-nic-fling_1.11-1vmw.800.1.20.61054763': ('vib20/vmkusb-nic-fling/VMW_bootbank_vmkusb-nic-fling_1.11-1vmw.800.1.20.61054763.vib', "Unable to open VIB archive in streaming mode:
'_SharedFile' object has no attribute 'writing'").
Any idea?
Fahlis says
Same error for me.
William Lam says
I actually ran into this issue earlier this week and have already reported it internally, waiting to hear back from PowerCLI team. Not sure if there's any compatibility issues or an issue w/cmdlets but as suggested in next comment, using Image Builder UI works OR you can use vLCM UI/CLI if you've got a VC 8.0 running https://williamlam.com/2022/11/creating-custom-esxi-images-using-vsphere-lifecycle-manager-vlcm-ui-and-powercli-cmdlets-for-vsphere-8.html
bazz21uk says
That sounds like a permissions issue. Are you running powershell as admin or user? If running in user then be sure to use the option to install as user. I got loads of errors when trying to use powercli even after upgrading to 13. In the end i used imagebuilder in vcenter8. It worked without a problem and i was able to create a zip file, upload it to a datastore on the remote machine and update my 7.0.3 with usbfling host to 8 with the usbfling remotely through ssh in around 20 mins. I already had vcenter8 installed on my main server but with the issues i got using powercli it would have been worth spinning up a vcenter8 instance from scratch just to create this. Much easier.
For security reasons it's always best to do this yourself but if its allowed, i'm happy to make the file available for others.
William Lam says
Please don't host/provide files you've generated, this goes against VMware EULA
Bazz21uk says
No problem. I did think there might be something like that. So frustrating over 300kb usb that it’s not included in the standard image when it’s so popular. I got there in the end though and learned how to use image builder (I didn’t know existed beforehand) in the process 🙂
Fahlis says
Thanks for the tip.
I did it the same way as you with imagebuilder in vCenter 8 that I already got up and running.
I have 2 Intel NUC11 Phantom with TPM 1.2
Had to add the string " --no-hardware-warning" to get the upgrade going.
Both NUCs up and running on vSphere 8 now 🙂
I hope it will be stable.