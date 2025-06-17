Crowdsourced Lab Hardware for ESXi 9.0 Dashboard

For a major new vSphere release, it can be challenging to understand whether your existing hardware will continue to work or if you need to upgrade.

During the development of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0, I had put together a survey that would crowdsource from internal users who have successfully installed ESXi 9.0, so that it can be used as a reference for the community. We have almost 50 submissions, including details about the hardware platform but the also the different key I/O devices across networking, storage and graphics! I would like to give a big thanks to all the VMware/Broadcom employees who contributed to the initial dataset and I hope to see this grow as our users start to play with VCF 9.0 in their lab envionments

You can view the dashboard results by visiting: https://lamw.github.io/community-lab-hardware-for-esxi9/

If you would like to contribute your own system that has NOT already been submitted, please fill out this form here: https://forms.gle/dXbzpTz4JpwP8bXr7