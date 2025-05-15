VMUG Connect 2025 - Minimal VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.x in a Box 

WilliamLam.com

I had a great time attending the inaugural VMUG Connect 2025 in St. Louis this past April. Like many others, the event was a great way to connect and share our passion for VMware technologies with both new and familiar faces from our community.

Here are a few great write-ups from attendees of the conference:

In addition to the networking, there was a ton of great content from the community across the different technical and career building tracks.


For my breakout, I wanted to show how you can deploy a minimal VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.x environment on a single physical ESXi host for development and lab purposes, with the goal of being able to explore and learn about VCF using a minimal amount of compute and storage resources.


As promised, I have published the following Github repository that contains all the details that you would need to set this up using the exact or simliar hardware configuration.

