With the release of vSphere 8.0 Update 1 yesterday, what better way to enhance your VMware Homelab than getting or renewing your VMUG Advantage!?

... Especially as the annual VMUG Advantage Group Buy is back again! 😀

For those not familiar with the VMUG Advantage membership, it provides benefits such as access to training, VMworld discounts but also to EVALExperience, which provides you with 365-days access (non-production usage) to the latest VMware solutions such as vSphere, vSAN, NSX, vRealize, Tanzu and VMware Cloud Foundation. The EVALExperience alone is worth the normal $200 USD membership fee and is certainly one of the cheapest and easiest way to get access to all the latest VMware offerings for homelab and educational purposes.

Here are other benefits of VMUG Advantage:

Access to VMware TestDrive

20-35% Discounts on VMware training and certification

This 15% discount is only offered a few time during the year, so this is exclusive! They will not see another 15% for a while.

Advantage members receive $100 USD VMware Explore Discount (not stackable)

Full list of Advantage Benefits can be found HERE

The table below provides the respective discounts based on the quantity of VMUG Advantage membership purchases. The larger the interests group, the larger the discount.

Quantity Discount Cost 1-199 12% $176 200-299 14% $172 300+ 15% $170 1000+ 15% $170 (chance to win VMUG Advantage swag) Note: This is only available for a single year VMUG Advantage membership (net new and renewels) Here is the direct link to the group buy interest form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1laFyb8wmt9X7ZfKj1TS_aBEUVcu74UuARLxvT_Z4gfo/ (survey will be open for 2 weeks, so sign up now!).