2022 VMUG Advantage Community Group Buy

It is that time of the year again, the event that you all have been waiting for ... the annual VMUG Advantage Community Group Buy! 😀



For those not familiar with the VMUG Advantage membership, it provides benefits such as access to training, VMworld discounts but also to EVALExperience, which provides you with 365-days access (non-production usage) to the latest VMware solutions such as vSphere, vSAN, NSX, vRealize, Tanzu and VMware Cloud Foundation. The EVALExperience alone is worth the normal $200 USD membership fee and is certainly one of the cheapest and easiest way to get access to all the latest VMware offerings for homelab and educational purposes.

Here are other benefits of VMUG Advantage:

Access to VMware Test Drive

20-35% discounts on VMware training and certification

This 15% discount is only offered once a year through this offer

Advantage members receive $100 USD VMware Explore Discount (not stackable)

Full list of Advantage Benefits: https://www.vmug.com/membership/vmug-advantage-membership

The table below provides the respective discounts based on the quantity of VMUG Advantage membership purchases. The larger the interests group, the larger the discount.

Quantity Discount Cost 1-199 12% $176 200-299 14% $172 300+ 15% $170 1000+ 15% $170 (chance to win VMUG Advantage swag)

Here is the direct link to the Group Buy Form: https://forms.gle/aTFaamYuvQQNVNtb6 (survey will be open for 2 weeks, so sign up now!)

