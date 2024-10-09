Updated Dashboard for VMware Community Homelabs using Dashimo

While working on some data analysis for an internal project, I was looking for a better way to summarize and provide some visualizations of the raw data for better consumption.

I also wanted to automate this process, so that I could easily build reports or dashboards regardless of the frequency of requests and/or dataset size. After a bit of searching, I came across a very awesome PowerShell Module called Dashimo, which builds on top of another PowerShell Module called PSWriteHTML, which provides a framework for creating HTML reports.

After playing around with Dashimo over the weekend and successfully using it for my internal project, I thought I would update the dashboard I provide today for the VMware Community Homelabs Project, where users from our community can submit their VMware Homelab BOM (Build of Materials) that can benefit the broader community.

I really like the simplicity and ease of use that Dashimo provides and the dashboards that you can build are all interactive, so it is not just a static image. For those interested in seeing Dashimo in action or if you want to check out the new dashboard for the VMware Community Homelabs, you can access it at: https://lamw.github.io/homelab/