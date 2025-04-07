Quick Tip - Listing vSphere Global Permissions using PowerShell

Parsing complex HTML is definitely challenging, even with PowerShell. I had hoped to use the free tier of ChatGPT and their latest 4o model to help build a PowerShell function for HTML parsing, but I kept running into system limits and the AI often misunderstood what I was asking for.

I finally gave in and purchased the $20 subscription so that I could expand on my 2017 blog post about automating vSphere Global Permissions and add support for listing global permissions, which came at a request from a recent user.

It turns out calling the private vSphere Global Permissions API via the vSphere MOB to show all current vSphere Global Permissions is extremely difficult due to the complex HTML that is rendered by the vSphere MOB. In fact, it took 25 iterations before I finally arrived at the solution using ChatGPT's 4o model. In several of the iterations, it ended up going backwards in progress, so that was pretty annoying!

Not sure if this is the new fancy "vibe coding" trend that I had experienced ... 😅

Download the latest GlobalPermissions.ps1 file which contains a new function called Get-GlobalPermission which will retrieve all vSphere Global Permissions including the principal name, assigned vSphere Role and where the role is defined at (global permission vs inventory permission)

Below is an example of using the new function, which will require you to run the Connect-VIServer, as that is required to correlate between the vSphere Role ID provided by the function and the actual vSphere Role Name provided by the native PowerCLI cmdlet.

$vc_server = "vc03.williamlam.local" $vc_username = "*protected email*" $vc_password = "VMware1!" $server = Connect-VIServer -Server $vc_server -User $vc_username -Password $vc_password Get-GlobalPermission -vc_server $vc_server -vc_username $vc_username -vc_password $vc_password Disconnect-viserver $server -confirm:$false

Here is a screenshot of the output, which you can further process as the function returns an array of PowerShell objects.



I know many users have been asking for an easier way to automate vSphere Global Permissions, I can only say that we have heard you loud and clear and this will be addressed in the near future 🙂