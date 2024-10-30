Interesting VMware Homelab Kits for 2024

Where did 2024 go!? I can not believe there is only a few more months left before the end of the year!

During VMware Explore US, I had several folks ask whether I was going to publish a 2024 edition of my annual interesting VMware homelab kit blog post, simliar to HERE and HERE for 2023 and 2023 respectively. While I had planned for this originally, I was pretty busy this year and getting hands on with some of the latest Intel 14th Generation systems did not happen until much later and hence why I had not put anything together.

I was recently reminded of this request again and it feels like the right time to summarize the various kits that I have come across and/or have gotten hands on throughout the year.

Homelab Trends

There are also some interesting trends that I have observed in 2024, especially as it pertains to VMware Homelabs/Development/Testing purposes:

ASUS NUC 14 Pro



The ASUS NUC 14 Pro is the first official NUC that has been released under ASUS after acquiring the Intel NUC business last year. The classic 4x4 kit continues to be a community favorite due to its small form factor and supporting up to 96GB of memory, you can certainly do quite a bit. For a complete review of using the ASUS NUC 14 Pro with ESXi, check out my write-up HERE.

CPU: Intel 14th Gen

Intel 14th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA Network: 1 x 2.5GbE (i226)

1 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 120mm x 130mm x 58 mm

120mm x 130mm x 58 mm Website: https://www.asus.com/us/displays-desktops/nucs/nuc-mini-pcs/asus-nuc-14-pro/

ASUS NUC 14 Performance



If you are looking for a more powerful ASUS NUC, especially with more graphics capabilities, the NUC 14 Performance might be of interests and can also go up to 96GB of memory and support up to 3 x M.2 NVMe, perfect for running ESXi as well as taking advantage of the new NVMe Memory Tiering capability.For a complete review of using the ASUS NUC 14 Performance with ESXi, check out my write-up HERE.

CPU: Intel 14th Gen

Intel 14th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 3 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 1 x 2.5GbE (i226)

1 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 120mm x 130mm x 58 mm

120mm x 130mm x 58 mm Website: https://www.asus.com/us/displays-desktops/nucs/nuc-kits/asus-nuc-14-performance/

ASUS PN65



Similiar to the ASUS PN64-E1, which I am a HUGE fan of (see my review HERE), the ASUS PN65 is an updated version with support for the latest Intel 14th Generation CPUs. The only big difference that I could find between the PN65 and PN64-E1 is the lack of support for a dTPM add-on, which made the ASUS PN64-E1 really standout for a 4x4 form factor. If you do require a compatible TPM with ESXi, the PN64-E1 is still a viable and recommended system.

CPU: Intel 14th Gen

Intel 14th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA Network: 1 x 2.5GbE (i226)

1 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 120mm x 130mm x 58 mm

120mm x 130mm x 58 mm Website: https://www.asus.com/us/displays-desktops/mini-pcs/pn-series/asus-expertcenter-pn65/

GMKtec NucBox M7

GMKtec is another player in the 4x4 small form factor kits and while I have not had any personal hands on experience, I came to learn about the NucBox M7 from a fellow VMware colleague who had success running ESXi. The NucBox M7 is interesting for a few reasons, not only is it an AMD kit but it also uses Intel-based NICs, which is why it works with ESXi compared to most AMD-based kits which prefers Realtek-based NICs which ESXi drivers do not exists. Support for multiple NVMe slots and network interfaces, makes this a very nice kit without having to deal with the Intel Hybrid CPU architecture and what stands out on the NucBox M7 is the inclusion of an OCuLink port.

Similiar to Thunderbolt, the OCuLink interface allows users to add additional capabilities, initially the use case for OCuLink is to add external graphics and there are a few OCuLink eGPU chassis from the AOOSTAR AG01 to the Minisforum DEG1. While OCuLink accessories is mostly focused on adding eGPU capabilities, I was able to find some M.2 expansion chassis using OCuLink such as NFHK Oculink M.2 (1 x NVMe) and AOOSTAR TB4S-OC (4 x NVMe) that is fairly inexpensive when compared to a Thunderbolt-based chassis, a nice benefit with a new competitor in this space.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7

AMD Ryzen 7 Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 2 x 2.5GbE (i226)

2 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 127mm x 132.08mm x 58.42 mm

127mm x 132.08mm x 58.42 mm Website: https://www.gmktec.com/products/amd-ryzen-7-pro-6850h-mini-pc-nucbox-m7

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra

The ThinkCentre Neo Ultra is a new form factor from Lenovo and gives off a strong Apple Mac Studio vibe. In addition to supporting the latest Intel 14th Generation CPU and potentially up to 96GB (officially it only lists 64GB DDR5), the larger form factor of the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra embeds an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and can also be configured with an additional Discrete NPU (Neural Processing Unit) accelerator based on Kinara Ara-2. I recently wrote about using the Lunar Lake Intel NPU with ESXi for workload acceleration, the additional NPU option with the GPU could be an interesting capability for those looking to play with AL/ML workloads.

CPU: Intel 14th Gen

Intel 14th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR5)

64GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 1 x 1GbE (i219)

1 x 1GbE (i219) Dimensions: 107mm x 195mm x 196mm

107mm x 195mm x 196mm Website: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/desktops/thinkcentre/thinkcentre-neo-series/lenovo-thinkcentre-neo-ultra-intel-usff/12w1cto1wwus1

Lenovo P3 Tiny



The Lenovo P3 Tiny is a kit that I have reviewed before (see HERE) and it is great to see Lenovo updating this kit to support the latest Intel 14th Generation CPUs. I also like the configurations options that P3 Tiny provides which includes adding additional networking options (see website below for details) or adding an NVIDIA T400 (4GB), T1000 or T1000 (8GB) for more graphics capabilities that can be used variety of different workloads.

CPU: Intel 14th Gen

Intel 14th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x SATA Network: 1 x 1GbE (i219)

1 x 1GbE (i219) Dimensions: 179mm x 182.9mm x 37mm

179mm x 182.9mm x 37mm Website: https://psref.lenovo.com/Product/ThinkStation/ThinkStation_P3_Tiny

Minisforum MS-01 or SimplyNUC Onyx



Minisforum has really made a name for itself in recent years, introducing a number of interesting and unique small form factor systems. The MS-01 really stood out to me as it checks off many of the boxes for an ideal ESXi homelab setup from supporting multiple NVMe slots to having both 2.5GbE & 10GbE (SPF+) connectivity. While I would love to more hands on with Minisforum portofolio from a VMware perspective, thanks to a fellow colleague, I did get a chance to play with the MS-01, which you can read the full review HERE.

CPU: Intel 13th Gen

Intel 13th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) OR 2 M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x U.2 SSD

3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) OR 2 M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x U.2 SSD Network: 2 x 2.5GbE (i226) & 2 x 10GbE SFP+ (X710)

2 x 2.5GbE (i226) & 2 x 10GbE SFP+ (X710) Dimensions: 196mm × 189mm × 48mm

196mm × 189mm × 48mm Website: https://store.minisforum.com/products/minisforum-ms-01 or https://simplynuc.com/product/nuc24oxgv9/

Protectli Vault Pro 6650/6670



The Vault Pro 6650/6670 is another interesting kit that I came to across from the VMware Community and is an excellent system for those needing a bunch of network interfaces that includes 4 x 2.5GbE and 2 x 10GbE SFP+ ports. The fanless design of the Vault Pro 6650/6670 also means you will have both a capable and quiet system, which is not always the case with the amount of capabilities this system includes. I did a full review of the Vault Pro 6650/6670 earlier this year, which you can read more about HERE.

CPU: Intel 12th Gen

Intel 12th Gen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 1 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 2 x SATA

1 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 2 x SATA Network: 4 x 2.5GbE (i226) & 2 x 10GbE SFP+ (X710-BM2)

4 x 2.5GbE (i226) & 2 x 10GbE SFP+ (X710-BM2) Dimensions: 191mm x 178mm x 76mm

191mm x 178mm x 76mm Website: https://protectli.com/vault-6-port

SimplyNUC extremeEDGE 3000



The extremeEDGE 3000 from SimplyNUC is the third generation of their Edge-focused product line and packs some really useful capabilities across compute, storage and networking as you can see from the stats below. I was pretty impressed with their latest extremeEDGE 3000, which I had the opportunity to get hands on with and you can read the full review HERE. Whether you have an Edge use case or want something that is compact and quiet, the extremeEDGE is a great choice and provides AMD-based CPU for those looking for more compute options.

CPU: AMD Ryzen

AMD Ryzen Memory: 96GB (DDR5)

96GB (DDR5) Storage: 3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x M.2 NVMe (2242)

3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) & 1 x M.2 NVMe (2242) Network: 4 x 2.5GbE (i226)

4 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 163 mm x 149 mm x 72.94 mm

163 mm x 149 mm x 72.94 mm Website: https://www.simplynuc.media/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/NUC_134_BMC-enabled-3000-Series-Spec-Sheets.pdf

Vecow TGS-1500



The last time I saw a modular and stackable system was from Hivecell back in 2019, so it was refreshing to learn about the flexible TGS-1500 platform from Vecow. The base configuration of the TGS-1500 includes all the latest compute, storage and networking capabilities that you would expect in 2024 and with their modular design, you can add additional I/O or AI Accelerator using their compact MXM form factor.

You can tell that the TGS-1500 is aimed at supporting graphics intensive and/or AI/ML workloads with the list of supported AI accelerators: NVIDIA RTX A2000 Ada, NVIDIA RTX A2000, NVIDIA Quadro T1000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A3500 Ada, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Ada or Intel Arc A370M. Per NVIDIA vGPU documentation, it looks like both the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 & Quadro RTX 5000 Ada can support vGPU, so that would be another added bonus for those interested in playing with Private AI Foundation for NVIDIA (PAIF-N).