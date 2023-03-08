Interesting VMware Homelab Kits for 2023

Similiar to my post last year on interesting VMware Homelab Kits for 2022, I figured it was time to put together the 2023 edition, especially with some of the kits that I have come to learn about or ones that are planned for release later this year.

The list below is not an exhaustive by any means, but I did try to look for unique kits that folks may not be aware of and/or that include interesting capabilities or designs that would support VMware ESXi without issues and be able to run various other VMware products on top like vSAN, NSX, Aria and Tanzu.

While pricing is just one of the many factors in the hardware decision process, I did limit the scope to the base kit costing sub-$2,000 USD. I also wanted to make sure that the latest ESXi releases will install and run without any issues, which is typically governed by the model of the onboard network adapter. Therefore, any system that requires an additional USB network adapter to install ESXi is automatically excluded from the list. The size and form factor is also just as important and most of the kits below take up very little space or can easily be mobile, if needed.

If there are other new kits that have been released or planned for 2023 that you feel should make the list, be sure to leave a comment below.

ASRock Industrial NUCS BOX-1360P



If you are in the market for a small form factor kit like an Intel NUC with the latest Intel 13th Generation CPU, the NUCS BOX-1360P from ASRock Industrial is one of the few kits that is currently available on the market currently. From a design point of view, it is your typical 4x4 compact look and supports single storage device and onboard networking, which might be good for those just starting their VMware homelab journey. There is also the NUC BOX-1360P which is slightly larger but does include two 2.25GbE (i226) that would also work just as well, just depends if you need additional networking.

CPU: Intel 13th Gen

Intel 13th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR4)

64GB (DDR4) Storage: 1 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

1 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 1 x 2.5GbE (i226)

1 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 110.0mm x 117.5mm x 38mm

110.0mm x 117.5mm x 38mm Availability: Yes

ASRock Industrial iBOX-1265UE



If you are in the market for small form factor kit with a fanless design, you might consider the iBOX-1265UE from ASRock Industrial. While the kit includes last years Intel 12th Generation CPU, it does include vPro support and the dual-onboard 2.5GbE is certainly a welcome feature along with up to three storage devices, ideal for ESXi installation (including ESX-OSDATA) and use with vSAN.

CPU: Intel 12th Gen

Intel 12th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR4)

64GB (DDR4) Storage: 2 x M.2 (2280) and 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 (2280) and 1 x SATA Network: 2 x 2.5GbE (i225)

2 x 2.5GbE (i225) Dimensions: 171.8mm x 109.45mm x 50.05mm

171.8mm x 109.45mm x 50.05mm Availability: Yes

ASUS PL64



Here is another fanless kit with a pretty compact design, offering up simliar storage and networking capabilities that can easily power a vSphere or vSAN homelab setup. For those concern about extreme temperature or looking to put it through its paces, the system is also MIL-STD-810H certified.

CPU: Intel 12th Gen

Intel 12th Gen Memory: 64GB DDR4

64GB DDR4 Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 1 x 1GbE (i219) and 1 x 2.5GbE (i226)

1 x 1GbE (i219) and 1 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 199.7mm x 119.7mm x 33.9 mm

199.7mm x 119.7mm x 33.9 mm Availability: Yes

ASUS PN64-E1



The upcoming PN64-E1 is another kit from ASUS that will also support the latest Intel 13th Generation CPU and support DDR5 memory, which is slowly growing in adoption. In addition to the latest CPU and memory support, it will also include a Thunderbolt 4 port enabling additional networking and/or storage expansion which I have blogged about in the past here and here.

CPU: Intel 13th Gen

Intel 13th Gen Memory: 64GB DDR5

64GB DDR5 Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA Network: 2 x 2.5GbE (i226)

2 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 120mm x 130mm x 58mm

120mm x 130mm x 58mm Availability: TBD 2023

ChangWang CW56-58



I recently wrote about ESXi on CW56-58, as this is one of the very few AMD kits that have compatible onboard network adapters. The majority of AMD kits prefer to use Realtek network adapters and Realtek does not produce any drivers for use with ESXi. Not only do you get compatible networking with this kit, but you also get up to four 2.5GbE adapters giving you plenty of networking capabilities along with plenty if storage options whether you want to run VMFS and/or vSAN.

CPU: AMD Ryzen (5, 6 or 7)

AMD Ryzen (5, 6 or 7) Memory: 64GB (DDR4)

64GB (DDR4) Storage: 3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 2 x SATA

3 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 2 x SATA Network: 4 x 2.5GbE (i226)

4 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 168mm x 131.7mm x 63mm

168mm x 131.7mm x 63mm Availability: Direct or AliExpress

Fanless Software Router



Another interesting kit that is both fanless and offers up to six 2.5GbE network adapter is from a popular reseller in China called Topton. While the official name for this device is more of a description than an actual product name, as many of these generic kits from China are actually resold through different distributors. For those looking to do some serious networking with NSX and need the additional ports, this kit could fit the bill. There is also enough storage to setup vSAN but you will need to install ESXi via USB or simply create two VMFS volumes for storage.

CPU: Intel 12th Gen

Intel 12th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR4)

64GB (DDR4) Storage: 1 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA

1 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA Network: 6 x 2.5GbE (i226)

6 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 152mm x 145mm x 60mm

152mm x 145mm x 60mm Availability: Topton on AliExpress

iKOOLCORE R1



The R1 is probably the smallest x86 system you will find on the market that also packs four onboard 2.5GbE adapters, making this a very tiny and powerful kit. I had the opportunity to get my hands on the R1 earlier this month and wrote a full review which you can find here.

CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6005

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Memory: 16GB (LPDDR4)

16GB (LPDDR4) Storage: 1 x M.2 NVMe (2242)

1 x M.2 NVMe (2242) Network: 4 x 2.5GbE (i226)

4 x 2.5GbE (i226) Dimensions: 75mm x 75mm x 48mm

75mm x 75mm x 48mm Availability: Yes

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Gen 8



I know Lenovo has a few small form factor kits that have been quite popular in recent years. I recently learned about their upcoming IdeaCentre Mini G8 which caught my attention with the inclusion of a Thunderbolt 4 port, it really is nice to see Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 starting to take off with vendors beyond just Apple and Intel. Additionally, the G8 will include the latest Intel 13th Generation CPU but only support DDR4 memory, I was hoping that they might add support for DDR5 memory but I can understand that for users who upgrade, DDR4 SODIMM compatibility will be much broader. While there is only a single onboard 2.5GbE network adapter, it does support dual M.2 NVMe which can easily run vSAN or standard VMFS for storage. Lastly, the power supply is actually built into the unit similiar to that of Apple Mac Mini and the design certainly gives me those vibes.

CPU: Intel 13th Gen

Intel 13th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR4)

64GB (DDR4) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280)

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) Network: 1 x 2.5GbE

1 x 2.5GbE Dimensions: 195.58mm x 190.5mm x 38.1mm

195.58mm x 190.5mm x 38.1mm Availability: Q2 2023

Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra

The ThinkStation P360 Ultra is another interesting kit that really stands out in a number of different ways. This might be the only system that I am aware of that has a total of four SODIMM slots and can support up to 128GB of memory! It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is quite generous, especially as a few of the kits above only have single port and this means more networking and/or storage expansion via Thunderbolt which I have blogged about in the past here and here. For those requiring heavy graphics processing, the P360 Ultra can be configured with a number of NVIDIA RTX graphics cards from A500, A2000, T100 or T400. Storage front, you get up three devices which is perfect for ESXi installation (including ESX-OSDATA) and vSAN and while the networking is not as rich as other kits, you can certain leverage the Thunderbolt 4 ports for further expansion or even add a mini-PCIe expansion card. The ServeTheHome (STH) folks also did a recent review which I highly recommend checking here out to learn more.

CPU: Intel 12th Gen

Intel 12th Gen Memory: 64GB (DDR5)

64GB (DDR5) Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA

2 x M.2 NVMe (2280) and 1 x SATA Network: 1 x 1GbE and 1 x 2.5GbE

1 x 1GbE and 1 x 2.5GbE Dimensions: 195.58mm x 190.5mm x 38.1mm

195.58mm x 190.5mm x 38.1mm Availability: Yes

R86S-G3



I came to learn about the R862-G3 from the folks over at ServeTheHome (STH) who also did a review, which you can find here. While the CPU and memory may not be as powerful as other kits, what makes this system standout is the small form factor and the available networking which includes three 2.5GbE ethernet and two 10GbE SPF+ onboard ports. One thing to be aware of is that the the ConnectX-3 is no long compatible with ESXi 8.0 and so while you can install ESXi, you will need to passthrough those adapters to a VM if you wish to make use of them or you can install ESXi 7.0 where they are still supported with inbox drivers.