ESXi on Intel NUC 13 Pro (Arena Canyon)

A new year means a new Intel NUC with the latest generation of processors from Intel.



Today, Intel has launched the new Intel NUC 13 Pro, previously codenamed Arena Canyon NUC, which incorporates the latest Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake CPU mobile processors and delivering that in the classic 4x4 Intel NUC form factor that many in the VMware community are quite familiar with.

At first glance, the Intel NUC 13 Pro looks exactly the same as the previous Intel NUC 12 Pro generation. In fact, the only visible difference on the outside between the 12th and 13th Generation Intel NUC Pro is that the Intel NUC 13 now has a new etched Intel NUC logo that is located on the top of the case on the lower left as shown in the screenshot above. Obviously, the changes with the Intel NUC 13 Pro is from within, so lets now take a closer look at the newest Intel NUC Pro and what it has to offer from a VMware Homelab perspective.

Compute

There are five different CPU configurations to select from across Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors, two of which include support for Intel vPro.

Intel 13th Generation Intel® Core i7-1370P ( vPro ) 14 Processor Cores (6P+8E), 20 threads, 24MB Intel® Smart Cache, 35W TDP P-Cores: 5.2GHz Turbo; E-Cores : 3.9GHz Turbo

) Intel 13th Generation Intel® Core i7-1360P 14 Processor Cores (6P+8E), 16 threads, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache, 35W TDP P-Cores: 5.0GHz Turbo; E-Cores: 3.7GHz Turbo

Intel 13th Generation Intel® Core i5-1350P ( vPro ) 12 Processor Cores (4P+8E), 16 threads, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache, 35W TDP P-Cores: 4.7GHz Turbo; E-Cores: 3.5GHz Turbo

) Intel 13th Generation Intel® Core i5-1340P 12 Processor Cores (4P+8E), 16 threads, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache, 35W TDP P-Cores: 4.6GHz Turbo; E-Cores: 3.4GHz Turbo

Intel 13th Generation Intel® Core i3-1315U 6 Processor Cores (2P+4E), 8 threads, 10MB Intel® Smart Cache, 20W TDP P-Cores: 4.5GHz Turbo; E-Cores: 3.3GHz Turbo



Note: From an availability standpoint, Intel NUCs are typically available for 3yrs but for certain SKUs, they will now be available for up to 5yrs, which is great for organization that need to plan out longer and still be able to purchase. For more information, you can refer to the Intel NUC 13 Pro product brief document.

Similar to the Intel NUC 12 Pro and NUC 11 Pro, the Intel NUC 13 Pro also includes a "Slim" K or "Tall" H chassis option and the latter providing a secondary onboard network interface and two additional USB ports. All kits support up to 64GB SO-DIMM (DDR4-3200) similiar to previous Intel NUC generations.

Network



The built-in onboard network interface has been upgraded to an Intel i226 (2.5GbE) where as the previous Intel NUC 12 Pro included Intel i225 (2.5GbE), both of which is automatically recognized when using ESXi 8.0 or using the Community Networking Driver for ESXi Fling for those that wish to run earlier ESXi 7.0 versions.

For those interested in the Tall chassis option, you also have the ability to add a secondary Intel i226 (2.5GbE) expansion module that includes two additional USB ports. Again, ESXi 8.0 will automatically recognize the network adapter or you will need the Community Networking Driver for ESXi Fling if you plan to run ESXi 7.0. A couple of purchasing options for the expansion module is either from SimplyNUC or Gorite.



If you need to add even more networking, you can take advantage of the two Thunderbolt 4 ports using these Thunderbolt 10GbE solutions for ESXi or look at USB-based networking by using the popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling.

Storage



Storage support is also exactly the same as the previous Intel NUC 12 Pro, 1 x M.2 PCIe x4 Gen 4 (2280) and 1 x M.2 SATA (2242) for the Slim chassis option. For those interested in vSAN, I recommend looking at the vendor KingShark, which has a compatible M.2 SATA (2242) which I have shared in a previous blog post using their 256GB SATA SSD. Historically, the Slim chassis only supports a single M.2 NVMe and now with an extra 2242 slot, you can run vSAN while still getting the benefit of the Slim chassis option.

For those interested in the Tall chassis option, you also have the ability to add an additional 2.5" SATA SSD on the back of the chassis lid, which will future proof your investment since you will now have up to three storage devices, one of which can be used to install the ESXi OSDATA. Although ESXi can be installed from USB, this option has been deprecated and will be removed post-ESXi 8.0, so something to really consider. See this blog post for additional considerations for vSphere 8.

If you need even more storage or performant external storage options, you can also use the two Thunderbolt 4 ports and add these Thunderbolt M.2 NVMe solutions for ESXi which will give you plenty more storage capacity.

Graphics



Happy to share that the onboard iGPU can be successfully passthrough to an Ubuntu VM, which has support for the latest Intel Graphics Drivers. For more information and instructions on setup, please refer to this blog post HERE.

ESXi



The latest release of ESXi 8.0b installs on the Intel NUC 13 Pro without any issues, no additional drivers are required as the Community Networking Driver for ESXi has been productized as part of the ESXi 8.0 release. If you want to install ESXi 7.x, you will need to use of the Community Networking Driver for ESXi Fling to recognize the onboard network devices.

It is recommended to disable the E-cores within the Intel NUC BIOs following the instructions HERE to prevent ESXi from PSOD'ing due to non-uniform CPU cores, which will result in following error "Fatal CPU mismatch on feature". If for some reason you prefer not to disable either the P-cores or E-Cores, then you can add the following ESXi kernel option cpuUniformityHardCheckPanic=FALSE to workaround the issue which needs to be appended to the existing kernel line by pressing SHIFT+O during the boot up. Please see this video HERE for the detailed instructions for applying the workaround.

Since vSphere 8.0 Update 1 was recently announced a couple of weeks ago, I also wanted to take the opportunity and verify that it will also work with the latest Intel NUC 13 Pro, which it does as you can see from the ESXi DCUI screenshot below.



Note: vSphere 8.0 Update 1 has not been released, please see the announcement blog post for more information.