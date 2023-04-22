ESXi PSOD due to GP Exception 13 in world with Intel 13th Generation CPU

If you are using an Intel 13th Generation (Raptor Lake) CPU and you have not disabled either the E-Cores or P-Cores, you may run into a PSOD when powering on a VM with the following exception:
GP Exception 13 in world
Since ESXi does not support Intel's hybrid consumer CPU architecture, Option 1 below is the current recommended approach that provides the best customer experience as ESXi will see one consistent set of cores, ideally the Performance Cores (P-Cores), as they include Hyper-threading (HT). If you can not or prefer not to disable the E-Cores or P-Cores, then Option 2 can be used with two additional workarounds.
Option 1 (Recommended) -
- Disable Efficiency Cores (E-Cores) within system BIOS
Option 2 -
- Add ESXi kernel boot option to disable the CPU uniformity check, please see this video HERE for the detailed instructions
- To workaround the PSOD mentioned in this blog post, you will need add the additional ESXi kernel setting after installing ESXi which ignores the MSR Faults and prevents the PSOD from happening by running the following:
esxcli system settings kernel set -s ignoreMsrFaults -v TRUE
Comments
durdin says
Hi William, do you have insights if the ESXi scheduler would eventually support it in the future? I've noticed the latest 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors have something called High Priority Cores and Low Priority Cores. It's not the same as little-big concept, but still there's some difference in the Cores and it might be nice to have the option eg on the VM config (prefer which type of core).