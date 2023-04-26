USB Network Native Driver Fling for ESXi 8.0 Update 1

Songtao and I are happy to share that we now have a compatible version of the USB Network Native Driver for ESX v1.12 Fling that supports the latest ESXi 8.0 Update 1 release! 🥳
This release also includes a couple of minor enhancement and fixes which are listed below:
- Support for new DLINK RTL8156 device (0x2001:0xb301)
- Updated maximum supported USB Network devices from 8 to 12
- Resolved 2.5GbE link speed issue for RTL8156 adapter
Additionally, while ESXi 8.0 Update 1 has just been released, we know that not everyone will be on the latest version and these enhancement and fixes have also been ported to a version of USB Network Native Driver for ESX v1.12 Fling driver to also support ESXi 8.0, 8.0a, 8.0b, etc.
Use the following ESXi Component ZIP files based on your desired version of ESXi 8.x:
- ESXi 8.0 - ESXi800-VMKUSB-NIC-FLING-64098182-component-21668107.zip
- ESXi 8.0 Update 1 - ESXi80U1-VMKUSB-NIC-FLING-64098092-component-21669994.zip
Note: There are no plans to backport these enhancements/fixes to prior ESXi releases
Finally, if you are looking to create a custom ESXi ISO or Image Profile AND you either have an existing or can deploy a vCenter Server, please refer to this blog post for using vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM) via the UI or PowerCLI to create your custom images.
If you do NOT have or can not deploy a vCenter Server (no hosts required), then you can refer to this blog post for using PowerCLI Image Builder to create your custom images, but make sure you update Python dependency to at least 3.7.9+ or you will run into this issue.
Comments
Bart Smit says
Superb! Thanks guys, this one was eagerly awaited.
Thomas says
Woah this is great news! Thanks guys.
Jason says
Whenever I used the usb fling it would always get unmapped from my VDS after a reboot. At the time (7.0u1), I read that was a know behavior. Has that changed?
William Lam says
Have you looked at Fling instructions regarding persisting configurations?