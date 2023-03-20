NFS Multi-Connections in vSphere 8.0 Update 1

While listening to both The Unexplored Territory and VirtuallySpeaking Podcast, which recently covered the newly announced vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release,

The upcoming vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release includes a lot of exciting new features, some of which you can learn about by listening to either The Unexplored Territory and VirtuallySpeaking Podcasts, both of which covered the vSphere 8.0 Update 1 launch announcement. One of the highlighted core storage platform feature is the long awaited NFS capability that will allows users to select and isolate a specific VMKernel interface as shown in the screenshot below.



This actually reminded me of another interesting NFS capability that will also be part of the upcoming vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release, which is for ESXi to support multiple TCP connections for a single NFS v3 volume, also referred to as nconnect for those familiar with this NFS capability.

For those interested in this new NFS capability, it is important to note that this setting will initially only be configurable by using either the vSphere API or ESXCLI directly on an ESXi host.

vSphere API

The existing vSphere API createNasDatastore() has been updated to include a new connections property that specifies the number of connections to use. By default, you will be able to configure up to 4 connections, but you can also increase it up to 8 by updating the following ESXi Advanced Setting called /NFS/MaxConnectionsPerDatastore which can be modified by using ESXCLI.

Here is an example demonstrating the new vSphere API property using PowerCLI and attaching an NFS v3 Datastore:

$datastoreSys = Get-View (Get-VMHost 192.168.30.89).ExtensionData.ConfigManager.DatastoreSystem $nfsSpec = New-Object VMware.Vim.HostNasVolumeSpec $nfsSpec.RemoteHost = "192.168.30.6" $nfsSpec.RemotePath = "/mnt/nfs" $nfsSpec.LocalPath = "NFS" $nfsSpec.AccessMode = "readWrite" $nfsSpec.Type = "NFS" $nfsSpec.Connections = 4 $datastoreSys.CreateNasDatastore($nfsSpec)



Note: A newer version PowerCLI 13.1, which is compatible with vSphere 8.0 Update 1, will be required before you can access this new vSphere API property.

ESXCLI

The existing ESXCLI command to connect to an NFS datastore has also been updated to include a new argument called --connections (-c) that will allow you to specify the number of connections as shown in the example below.

esxcli storage nfs add -H 192.168.30.6 -s /mnt/nfs -v NFS -c 4



Finally, one additional tidbit to be aware of when using the ESXCLI option, is the ability to increase the number of connections after an NFS volume has already been mounted, which makes it very easy to take advantage of this new feature after upgrading to vSphere 8.0 Update 1.

Let's say the initial NFS mount has only a single connection and we want to increase that to 4, you run the following ESXCLI command to change the number of connections.

esxcli storage nfs param set -v NFS -c 4

Below is a screenshot of the above worklfow:



Note: If you wish to decrease the number of connections, you will need to first unmount the NFS volume and then remount with the desired number of connections.