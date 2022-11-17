Updated findings for passthrough of Intel NUC Integrated Graphics (iGPU) with ESXi

While searching for drivers for another Intel NUC platform, I saw that Intel had recently published new graphic drivers for Linux including support for their new Intel Arc GPUs. This of course got me curious on wondering whether this would help at all with the issues regarding passthrough of the integrated graphics (iGPU) for recent Intel NUCs? 🤔

As a refresher, starting with the 11th Gen Intel NUCs, passthrough of the iGPU on Windows had stopped working and would result in the infamous Windows Error Code 43 and even worse on the 12th Gen Intel NUCs, Windows would simply BSOD after the initial reboot. The behavior is also simliar for Linux operating systems, while it better handles the issue by not crashing the OS, iGPU passthrough is also not functional for Linux systems.

To be honest, I had low expectations these new Linux graphic drivers would behave any differently, but I decided for the sake of persistency that I would give it one more go. I had access to both an Intel NUC 12 Extreme (Dragon Canyon) and Intel NUC 12 Pro (Wall Street Canyon), both of which included recent Intel iGPUs.

🤯🤯🤯 is the only way I could describe what I had discovered after my testing!

I am super excited to share that I was able to successfully use the passthrough iGPU from both an Intel NUC 12 Extreme and Intel NUC 12 Pro to an Ubuntu 22.04 VM running ESXi 7.0 Update 3 and ESXi 8.0 without any issues!

Furthermore, I unexpectedly discovered that the console output from the Ubuntu 22.04 VM was also able to output video directly to the physical monitor that was plugged into the Intel NUC 12 Extreme! 😲 I believe this might actually be the first time this has ever been documented to work with an iGPU passthrough from ESXi. I had to blink a few times to make sure I was not dreaming this since I was not expecting anything to show up on the physical monitor, so that took me by complete surprise and shock.

Not only does this prove iGPU passthrough for recent Intel NUCs can function correctly with ESXi, but the current Windows Error Code 43 issue is due to issues with the Intel graphic drivers for Windows. Hopefully someone from the Intel graphics team will consider looking at this issue again as it should be possible to also get this functional on a Windows operating system but it would require some support from Intel.

I also ran additional experiments using both an Intel NUC 11 Extreme (Beast Canyon) and Intel NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon), however I was not successful in using the iGPU from these platforms, so it looks like something may have changed in both drivers and/or hardware that makes this viable again starting with the Intel NUC 12th Gen platforms. I should also mention video output to the physical monitor only worked when using the Intel NUC 12 Extreme and did not work when using the Intel NUC 12 Pro, perhaps this is because it has Intel DG1 vs UHD iGPU, but just something to be aware of if you are looking for that functionality.

Intel NUC 12 Extreme

Here is a screenshot of Ubunutu 22.04 VM which has the default virtual graphics disabled and is connected using a remote session utilizing the iGPU passthrough from an Intel NUC 12 Extreme running ESXi 8.0 (also works on latest ESXi 7.0 Update 3 release).



Here are the high level instructions for setting this up:

Step 1 - Create and install Ubuntu Server 22.04 VM (recommend using 60GB storage or more, as additional packages will need to be installed). Once the OS has been installed, go ahead and shutdown the VM.

Step 2 - Enable passthrough of the iGPU under the ESXi Configure->Hardware->PCI Devices settings and then add a new PCI Device to the VM and select the iGPU. You can use either DirectPath IO or Dynamic DirectPath IO, it does not make a difference.



Step 3 - Optionally, if you wish to disable the default virtual graphics driver (svga), edit the VM and under VM Options->Advanced->Configuration Parameters change the following setting from true to false:

svga.present

Note: This setting is also required if you wish to output the display from the Ubuntu VM to the physical monitor that is connected to Intel NUC 12 Extreme

Step 4 - Power on the VM and then follow these instructions for installing the Intel Graphic Drivers for Ubuntu 22.04 and once completed, you will now be able to successfully use the iGPU from within Ubuntu VM.

With the ability to output the display from the Ubuntu VM to the physical monitor that is connected to Intel NUC 12 Extreme, you may also be interested in passing through additional devices like keyboard and mouse, as shown in screenshot below so that you can interact with the system. To do so, you can follow the instructions found in this blog post for more details.

Intel NUC 12 Pro

Here is a screenshot of Ubunutu 22.04 VM which has the default virtual graphics disabled and is connected using a remote session utilizing the iGPU passthrough from an Intel NUC 12 Pro running ESXi 8.0 (also works on latest ESXi 7.0 Update 3 release).



Here are the high level instructions for setting this up:

Step 1 - Create and install Ubuntu Server 22.04 VM (recommend using 60GB storage or more, as additional packages will need to be installed). Once the OS has been installed, go ahead and shutdown the VM.

Step 2 - Enable passthrough of the iGPU under the ESXi Configure->Hardware->PCI Devices settings and then add a new PCI Device to the VM and select the iGPU. You can use either DirectPath IO or Dynamic DirectPath IO, it does not make a difference.



Step 3 - Optionally, if you wish to disable the default virtual graphics driver (svga), edit the VM and under VM Options->Advanced->Configuration Parameters change the following setting from true to false:

svga.present

Step 4 - Power on the VM and then follow these instructions for installing the Intel Graphic Drivers for Ubuntu 22.04 and once completed, you will now be able to successfully use the iGPU from within Ubuntu VM.

Additional Notes

I also ran additional experiments using both an Intel NUC 11 Extreme (Beast Canyon) and Intel NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon), however I was not successful in using the iGPU from these platforms with exact same instructions, so it looks like something may have changed in both the drivers and/or hardware that makes this viable again starting with Intel NUC 12th Gen platforms and newer

The VM console output to the physical monitor only worked when using an Intel NUC 12 Extreme and did not work when using an Intel NUC 12 Pro, perhaps this is because it has Intel DG1 vs UHD iGPU, something to be aware of if you are looking for this additional functionality

Since the graphic drivers were built specifically for Ubuntu, it may or may not work for other Linux distributions

Here are some additional resources that I had used for setting up and accessing my Ubuntu VMs that might be useful Enabling remote desktop for Ubuntu Graphic benchmarking tools (glmark2) for Linux

