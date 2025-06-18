Minimal resources for deploying VCF 9.0 in a Lab

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 supports two types of deployment mode for the applicable components (e.g. NSX Manager, VCF Operations, VCF Automation, etc), Simple (Single-node) or High Availability (Three-node).
For Lab/Learning Purposes or Proof-of-Concepts, the Simple VCF deployment will allow users to experience the full capabilities of VCF 9.0, while minimizing the resources required when compared to VCF 5.x where you had to have three NSX Managers as an example.
Since the GA of VCF 9.0, I know many folks have started to prepare their lab environments and I wanted to share the minimal resources that you would need to deploy the initial VCF 9.0 stack also referred to as a VCF Fleet for lab purposes:
|Component
|vCPU
|Memory
|Storage Provisioned
|Storage Used
|1 x vCenter Server
|4
|21GB
|642GB
|~30GB
|1 x NSX Manager
|6
|24GB
|300GB
|~14GB
|1 x SDDC Manager
|4
|16GB
|931GB
|~77GB
|1 x VCF Operations
|4
|16GB
|290GB
|~13GB
|1 x VCF Operations Fleet Manager
|4
|12GB
|206GB
|~117GB
|1 x VCF Operations Collector
|4
|16GB
|280GB
|~11GB
|1 x VCF Automation
|24
|96GB
|626GB
|~72GB
Total Required vCPU: 48
Total Required Memory: 194
Total Required Storage: 3.2TB
Total Used Storage: 330GB
One major take away from the table above is the vCPU column, notice the largest vCPU configuration is for VCF Automation (VCFA) which requires a 24 vCPU VM. To be able to deploy the complete VCF 9.0 stack including VCFA, you will need to have a physical ESXi host that is capable of provisioning 24 vCPU VM, that means you MUST have a physical host that has at least 12 Cores / 24 Threads to successfully deploy VCFA.
Note: It is NOT possible to change or adjust the 24 vCPU minimum for VCFA as it is required for proper functionality
Here are two examples of consumer systems that you may come across:
- The Minisforum MS-A2 (which works fine with ESXi 9.0) comes with 16 Cores / 32 Threads and is capable of running VCFA
- The GMKtec NucBox K11 (which also works fine with ESXi 9.0) comes with 8 Cores / 16 Threads will NOT be capable of running VCFA
Note: I will have a through write-up on the MS-A2 and my own experiences with running VCF 9
For production-grade hardware that is on the Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG), this is typically not an issue but for those using consumer grade hardware, many of the previous generation of hardware will typically max out at 8 core / 16 thread and will NOT meet the requirements for deploying the full VCF 9.0 solution.
This is also a good time to think about other capabilities that you would like to explore as part of VCF 9.0 including vSAN ESA, vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS), NSX Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and VCFA to name a few and ensure that you have modern hardware that will allow you to invest in your skils.
Comments
azzurro says
What's the minimum requirements for VVF deployment?
William Lam says
VVF is just vSphere (ESXi, vCenter) and VCF Operations
Mark Brookfield says
The reqs for VCF Automation are the killer. If a hack can be found for that that’d be great.
William Lam says
It’s definitely something I’ve shared w/PM but I’ve certainly asked Engr and this is currently the minimal footprint
Matt Eynon says
As a Broadcom TAM I need a VCF 9 platform I can use for experience and testing. I look forward to your Minisforum MS-A2 review. In the meantime is there any other home lab platforms I should also be considering for VCF 9?