VCF 9.0 Hardware Considerations

While I have already shared this on my social media accounts, I still think it is still worth re-iterating this update as I know many of our users, partners and even employees are preparing for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.

The Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG) has recently been updated to include a preliminary set of devices that will be supported with VCF 9.0, this a company first as the BCG is typically only released at the GA, which make it difficult for those currently in the planning process for hardware refresh.

It is VERY important to understand that VMware/Broadcom does NOT certify hardware and I/O devices, which is still a common miss-conception and/or FUD being thrown out in the community. Our OEM partners ultimately decide which devices to certify for each release and they may choose NOT to re-certify devices for a number of reasons including earlier end-of-sales and end-of-life support. This is not unique to VCF 9.0 and it is not unique pre or post-acquisition of VMware.

In addition to reviewing the updated BCG, KB 391170 - Deprecated devices in ESXi 9.0 and implications for support was also just published last week that provides a list of specific deprecated and end-of-life devices that you can check specifically.

To assist and automate the inventory of your existing I/O devices and then cross-checking that against the BCG, I have created several PowerShell and PowerCLI scripts which you can refer to this blog post HERE for more detail.

I know many of our users are excited to get their hands with VCF 9.0 in their lab and may be looking for some guidance, recommendations or just wondering what will work. I do plan on publishing some additional resources that will be available to community at GA, including an internal crowdsourced of systems (mostly not on the BCG) that folks have had success with installing ESXi 9.0, so stay tuned for that information.