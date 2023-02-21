Heads Up - 24GB & 48GB DDR5 SODIMM memory now available

For small or ultra small form factor (SFF/USFF) systems like the popular Intel NUC, SODIMM (Small-Outline Dual Inline Memory Module) memory is commonly used, which has been limited to a maximum of 64GB (2 x 32GB module) memory since 2019, which I had first shared that the Intel NUC could used the new 32GB modules. While 64GB might have been plentiful back in 2019, it certainly no longer cuts it, especially for any serious VMware Homelab.

Like many, I assumed the SODIMM format has simply hit its limit and with the new proposed CAMM standard looking to replace SODIMM format in the near future, I was honestly not expecting that we could reach higher density modules for SODIMM.

UPDATE 1 - Apologies, it looks like Corsair has only released the Desktop memory and NOT Laptop memory (SODIMM) for the new DDR5 capacity modules. I assume those will come shortly, but these are currently only for desktop systems.

Fast forward to 2023, news broke that a new 24GB and 48GB DDR5 SODIMM modules were in the works and today, they just started showing up online for purchase! Currently, only the Corsair Vengeance Desktop (non-SODIMM) with heatsinks are available:

Desktop Memory:

Laptop Memory (SO-DIMM):

Corsair 24GB module CT24G56C46S5 - TBD

Corsair 48GB module CT48G56C46S5 - TBD

This is great news for homelabbers, but before you rush out and make a purchase. These new memory modules are only for DDR5 and there are currently not many SFF/USFF kits that actually support DDR5 and might benefit those in the near term with DIY system. In addition, to get the full benefit, you will also need a system that can support DDR5 5200MHz.