96GB SODIMM memory for DDR5 system with ESXi

Back in February of this year, I had shared that non-binary 24GB and 48GB SODIMM memory was finally available, but I quickly realized that the news from Samsung was only for traditional memory modules and not the laptop SODIMM memory, which is also commonly used in small form factor systems like an Intel NUC.

Three months later, we still have no word from either Samsung or Crucial, but recently Mushkin came out of no where and released their 48GB DDR5 SODIMM modules which I had also shared the news on my blog HERE. While DDR5 adoption is slowly increasing, there are not many systems out there right now that currently supports DDR5 and you will need a DDR5 capable system to use DDR5 memory.



I recently got my hands on a new DDR5 system, which I will share more details in a future blog post, but the maximum supported memory listed for the system is still 64GB. I was curious on whether these new 48GB SODIMM would actually work with this system? If we go back to 2019, when 32GB SODIMM was first released, it was not clear whether these would work with systems that listed 32GB as their maximum supported memory?

I was the first to confirm 32GB modules worked with the popular Intel NUCs back in 2019 and that I could even use these new SODIMM modules going all the way back to an Intel 6th Gen NUC, which was released back in 2016! So while the officially tested memory limit was only 32GB, the CPU actually supported more than that!

🙏🤞I decided to take another chance and I purchased the Mushkin 96GB DDR5 SODIMM 4800mhz kit which has just arrived and I have put my theory to the test again ...

After the system powered up, I first went into the system BIOS to confirm that it saw the full 96GB of memory ✅ and then I waited anxiously for ESXi to boot to see what it would and it successfully showed the full 96GB of memory ✅ 🥳



So there you have it! We have officially confirmed that systems that support DDR5 SODIMM memory can indeed take advantage of the new DDR5 non-binary 24GB/48GB SODIMM memory modules! The kit that I am currently using only supports DDR5 SODIMM 4800Mhz, so I ended up purchasing that but if you system that supports a higher frequency, you can purchase up to that maximum.

As of this blog post, the only reseller of the Mushkin 94GB (2 x 48GB SODIMM) is from xpc_technologies on Ebay:

💡 Interesting tidbit, when the 32GB SODIMM modules was first launched in 2019, I had paid $213 USD (retail was $298 USD) for just a single 32GB module and fast forward to today (4 years later), you can now get 96GB in total (pair of 48GB SODIMM) for a little over $300 USD! Definitely a great and easy investment to add more capabilities to existing and future small form factor systems.

IMHO, this is going to be a huge game changer for folks running a VMware Homelab, 64GB of memory was certainly a welcome enhancement a few years back but being able to squeeze a little bit more memory out of these small form factor kits will definitely help with running even more workloads and open up further possibilities for our VMware customers! 😁