DDR5 SODIMM capable kits for ESXi

by // 4 Comments

After successfully confirming the new non-binary 48GB DDR5 SODIMM modules (96GB total) is fully functional with any DDR5 capable system, I started receiving questions about which DDR5 kits are currently available today and that can also be used with ESXi?

The ASUS PN64-E1 is definitely a top contender for anyone in the market for a new or updated VMware Homelab and it was also the system that I had used to verify the new DDR5 memory. In addition to the PN64-E1, the following kits listed below from my research also supports DDR5 SODIMM memory and would also be compatible with ESXi.

Note: While there are other DDR5 kits out in the market, especially those with an AMD CPU, they are not viable with ESXi as the onboard networking uses a Realtek network adapter and there are no ESXi drivers from Realtek.

If folks are aware of other kits that are both DDR5 compatible and would also function with ESXi, feel free to share by leaving a comment below.

ASRock

ASUS

  • PN64 - Intel i7, i5, & i3 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
  • PN64-E1 - Intel i7 & i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

HP

  • HP Z2 G9 Mini - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 12th and 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5600MHz

Lenovo

Minisforum

  • NPB7 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5200MHz

SimplyNUC

  • P360 Ultra - Intel i9 & i7 12th Gen w/4 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

Supermicro

  • E302-13AD - Intel i7, i5 & i3 12th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

Comments

  2. Where had you managed to find the Asus PN64-E1 selling? Where did you manage to find the Asus PN64-E1 for sale? I ordered the Minisforum NPB7, but there is a number of pre-order buyers complaining of instability probably caused by an insufficient thermal solution. Since my order hasn't shipped yet, I'm considering getting the Asus PN64-E1 instead, but I can't find it anywhere.

    Reply

  3. It would be great if more homelabbers can test 48GB SODIMM from different vendors and share their results, as it might be difficult to find a reseller of Mushkin in certain countries.

    I've got a chance to test following SK hynix DDR5 SODIMM x2 with my P360 Ultra (i9-12900):
    48GB 2Rx8 PC5-5600B-SB0-1010-XT
    PN: HMCGY8MGBSB250N BA

    Unfortunately, it doesn't work. "3 short + 1 long" beeps indicates "DRAM error" when the box is powered on.

    Reply

