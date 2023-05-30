DDR5 SODIMM capable kits for ESXi

After successfully confirming the new non-binary 48GB DDR5 SODIMM modules (96GB total) is fully functional with any DDR5 capable system, I started receiving questions about which DDR5 kits are currently available today and that can also be used with ESXi?
The ASUS PN64-E1 is definitely a top contender for anyone in the market for a new or updated VMware Homelab and it was also the system that I had used to verify the new DDR5 memory. In addition to the PN64-E1, the following kits listed below from my research also supports DDR5 SODIMM memory and would also be compatible with ESXi.
Note: While there are other DDR5 kits out in the market, especially those with an AMD CPU, they are not viable with ESXi as the onboard networking uses a Realtek network adapter and there are no ESXi drivers from Realtek.
If folks are aware of other kits that are both DDR5 compatible and would also function with ESXi, feel free to share by leaving a comment below.
ASRock
- iBOX-1365UE/D5 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800Mhz
- iBOX-1335UE/D5 - Intel i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- iBOX-1315UE/D5 - Intel i3 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- NUC BOX-1360P/D5 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- NUC BOX-1340P/D5 - Intel i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
ASUS
- PN64 - Intel i7, i5, & i3 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- PN64-E1 - Intel i7 & i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
HP
- HP Z2 G9 Mini - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 12th and 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5600MHz
Lenovo
- ThinkStation P3 Tiny - Intel i9 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- ThinkStation P3 Ultra - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 13th Gen w/2x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
- ThinkStation P360 Ultra - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 12th Gen w/4 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
Minisforum
- NPB7 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5200MHz
SimplyNUC
- P360 Ultra - Intel i9 & i7 12th Gen w/4 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
Supermicro
- E302-13AD - Intel i7, i5 & i3 12th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz
Comments
Francois Corfdir says
there is also a lenovo P3 ultra that is the newer version of the P360 ultra https://psref.lenovo.com/Product/ThinkStation/ThinkStation_P3_Ultra
William Lam says
Thanks Francois, added to the list!
Antonio Bayma Jr says
Where had you managed to find the Asus PN64-E1 selling? Where did you manage to find the Asus PN64-E1 for sale? I ordered the Minisforum NPB7, but there is a number of pre-order buyers complaining of instability probably caused by an insufficient thermal solution. Since my order hasn't shipped yet, I'm considering getting the Asus PN64-E1 instead, but I can't find it anywhere.
yuanlinios says
It would be great if more homelabbers can test 48GB SODIMM from different vendors and share their results, as it might be difficult to find a reseller of Mushkin in certain countries.
I've got a chance to test following SK hynix DDR5 SODIMM x2 with my P360 Ultra (i9-12900):
48GB 2Rx8 PC5-5600B-SB0-1010-XT
PN: HMCGY8MGBSB250N BA
Unfortunately, it doesn't work. "3 short + 1 long" beeps indicates "DRAM error" when the box is powered on.