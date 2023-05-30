DDR5 SODIMM capable kits for ESXi

After successfully confirming the new non-binary 48GB DDR5 SODIMM modules (96GB total) is fully functional with any DDR5 capable system, I started receiving questions about which DDR5 kits are currently available today and that can also be used with ESXi?

The ASUS PN64-E1 is definitely a top contender for anyone in the market for a new or updated VMware Homelab and it was also the system that I had used to verify the new DDR5 memory. In addition to the PN64-E1, the following kits listed below from my research also supports DDR5 SODIMM memory and would also be compatible with ESXi.

Note: While there are other DDR5 kits out in the market, especially those with an AMD CPU, they are not viable with ESXi as the onboard networking uses a Realtek network adapter and there are no ESXi drivers from Realtek.

If folks are aware of other kits that are both DDR5 compatible and would also function with ESXi, feel free to share by leaving a comment below.

ASRock

iBOX-1365UE/D5 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800Mhz

iBOX-1335UE/D5 - Intel i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

iBOX-1315UE/D5 - Intel i3 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

NUC BOX-1360P/D5 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

NUC BOX-1340P/D5 - Intel i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

ASUS

PN64 - Intel i7, i5, & i3 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

PN64-E1 - Intel i7 & i5 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

HP

HP Z2 G9 Mini - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 12th and 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5600MHz

Lenovo

ThinkStation P3 Tiny - Intel i9 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

ThinkStation P3 Ultra - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 13th Gen w/2x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

ThinkStation P360 Ultra - Intel i9, i7, i5 & i3 12th Gen w/4 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

Minisforum

NPB7 - Intel i7 13th Gen w/2 x DDR5 SODIMM 5200MHz

SimplyNUC

P360 Ultra - Intel i9 & i7 12th Gen w/4 x DDR5 SODIMM 4800MHz

Supermicro