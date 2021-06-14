USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling supports ESXi 7.0 Update 2

Happy to share that our popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling has now been updated to v1.8 which primarily adds support for ESXi 7.0 Update 2!
This release also resolves a recent PSOD issue that a few folks in the community were hitting when using multiple USB NICs. For more details, please see the change log for more information.
Comments
Dennis Faucher says
Oh, that's exciting. Thank you. The main reason I haven't updated my NUC home lab yet.
Tom C says
Beware if you boot ESXi 7.0.2 on that NUC from USB.
das1996 says
Any news on RTL8125 support in esxi 7+ ?
William Lam says
What do you mean? Please make sure comments contain full context and stay on topic based on the blog post.