USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling supports ESXi 7.0 Update 2

4 Comments

Happy to share that our popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi Fling has now been updated to v1.8 which primarily adds support for ESXi 7.0 Update 2!

This release also resolves a recent PSOD issue that a few folks in the community were hitting when using multiple USB NICs. For more details, please see the change log for more information.

Comments

  1. Oh, that's exciting. Thank you. The main reason I haven't updated my NUC home lab yet.

Thanks for the comment!

