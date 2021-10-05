WilliamLam.com

Updates to Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance for vSphere 7.0 Update 3

vSphere 7.0 Update 3 officially GA'ed this morning and I am happy to share a quick that my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance (OVA and Content Library) has also been updated to support the latest release. In addition, I have also published an update to the ESXi 7.0 Update 2a Virtual Appliance as there was an issue that prevented it from working with the latest VMware Cloud Foundation 4.x release.

Nested ESXi OVA:

Nested ESXi Content Library:

For prior ESXi versions, you can check out http://vmwa.re/nestedesxi

Comments

  1. Hi,
    I try update VCSA to 7 U3, but my account (member of administrators) cannot use Lifecycle Manager, I see error like this> Authentication failed, Lifecycle Manager server could not be contacted.
    Lifecycle Manager working only with *protected email*

    Roman

    Reply

Thanks for the comment!

