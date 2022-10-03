Demo of VMware Cloud Consumption Interface (CCI)

I recently blogged about the new VMware Cloud Consumption Interface (CCI) service, which folks should definitely check out first to learn more about the new cloud service and how you can participate in the early access beta.



I had also recorded a short demo that I had shared with internal teams to showcase how end users would interact and deploy workloads using CCI and the demo recording was very well received.

I decided to re-record the demo along with audio voice over and here is a quick look at the Cloud Consumption Interface (CCI) in action: