Quick Tip - Block or remove download URL for VMware Enhanced Authentication Plug-in (EAP)

There was a new VMware Security Advisory (VMSA-2024-0003) that was published this week that affects the deprecated VMware Enhanced Authentication Plug-in (EAP) and as part of the remediation, per VMware KB 96442, there are instructions on how to uninstall the EAP plugin from desktop systems that had it installed.

I also noticed there were also questions from the community about disabling the EAP download itself, which is available as a hyperlink from the vSphere UI login page as shown in the screenshot below.



Having spent some time exploring and customizing the vSphere UI login page back in 2015, I knew there were a few ways of either blocking and/or removing the download URL all together, so I figure I would put together the list of options depending on what users were comfortable with.

Disable "Use Windows session authentication" from vSphere UI:

The EAP plug-in is to used in-conjunction with the "Use Windows session authentication" check-box that is available in the vSphere UI. If you wish to disable the functionality all together, thanks to Reddit user r/always_salty, who shared the trick earlier this week by using the sso-config.sh utility to disable Windows Auth completely by running the following command on the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA):

sso-config.sh -set_authn_policy -winAuthn false -t vsphere.local

Note: The use of this command has been updated in VMware KB 96442 but was not there originally, so I suspect they may have saw it from Reddit (as I did as well).

Redirect EAP download URL to localhost:

While you can uninstall EAP plug-in and disable Windows Auth completely, the download URL is still visible for anyone on a Windows desktop (does not show up if you are on a Linux or macOS system when opening the vSphere UI). If you take a closer look, you will see that the URL to the EAP plugin is not actually hosted on the VCSA but rather on VMware's website. One easy trick that you can use is to simply update the /etc/hosts file on the VCSA to redirect the hostname vsphereclient.vmware.com to localhost (127.0.0.1), so that when the user clicks on the link, it will not go any where. To do so, login to VCSA and add the following entry to the /etc/hosts file:

127.0.0.1 vsphereclient.vmware.com

Note: Alternatively, if you have the ability to block a specific URL within your organization, this would be a more scalable option that can be managed by your networking team rather than making changes to the individual VCSA.

Change EAP download URL:

Redirecting the EAP download URL to localhost is a nice trick, but it does not actually change the URL string itself, which is visible when you hover or right click on the link. If you wish to change the URL, then we need to modify the following section below in /usr/lib/vmware-sso/vmware-sts/webapps/ROOT/resources/js/websso.js

// builds a complete url for the CIP plugin var createCompleteUrl = function createCompleteUrl() { var url = 'http://vsphereclient.vmware.com/vsphereclient/' + 'VMware-EnhancedAuthenticationPlugin-' + cipBuildVersion + '.exe'; return url ; };

and change the url variable to your desired url.

// builds a complete url for the CIP plugin var createCompleteUrl = function createCompleteUrl() { var url = 'http://no.eap.download.for.you'; return url ; };

When you open a new session to the vSphere UI login page, you will now see that URL has been replaced with the one you have configured.



Note: Modifications to the default websso.js entries are not persisted upon patching and upgrades and this would need to be re-applied if you are updating VCSA.

Remove the EAP download URL:

If we wanted to take this one step further and simply prevent the EAP download URL to ever show up, then we can use the existing code that prevents the URL from showing up when it detects you are on a Linux or macOS system and make a small adjustment in /usr/lib/vmware-sso/vmware-sts/webapps/ROOT/resources/js/websso.js

if (this._VersionStr != null || !isVCLogin()) { $('#footer').html(''); } else { if (!isMac && !isLinux) { var cspDownloadLink = createCompleteUrl(); $('#downloadCIPlink').attr('href', cspDownloadLink); $('#downloadCIPlinkBox').show(); } }

to basically negate default and ONLY display it if it detects you have both a macOS and Linux system, which is basically impossible as it would only detect one or the other, but this small tweak of removing the "!" would make it such that it will never display the EAP download URL for any client system regardless of OS.

if (this._VersionStr != null || !isVCLogin()) { $('#footer').html(''); } else { if (isMac && isLinux) { var cspDownloadLink = createCompleteUrl(); $('#downloadCIPlink').attr('href', cspDownloadLink); $('#downloadCIPlinkBox').show(); } }

When you open a new session to the vSphere UI login page, you will now see that EAP URL that used to be rendered is no longer showing up for any client browser:



Note: Modifications to the default websso.js entries are not persisted upon patching and upgrades and this would need to be re-applied if you are updating VCSA.