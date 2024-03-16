Pre-release Microsoft OS/2 2.0 on ESXi

While catching up on my RSS news feed over the weekend, I came across an interesting article titled: Ancient pre-release version of OS/2 2.0 discovered, released in VM-friendly packages and of course the VM-friendly packages caught my attention but I had never heard of or used OS/2 before.
From the article, a software archaeologist known as Neozeed shared a pretty unique experience of installing a pre-release version of Microsoft OS/2 ...
A software archaeologist known as Neozeed recently shared a pre-release version of OS/2 2.0, an ambitious PC operating system that Microsoft and IBM were developing together in the 1990s before the former decided to pursue the Windows route.
and this was made possible with the use of the free version of VMware Workstation Player, where they had attributed to the speed of Workstation Player:
VMware is incredibly fast, it's the #1 reason why I had done this.
which I thought was a really cool shoutout for VMware Desktop Hypervisor team!
Neozeed also published a complete video for installing and configuring Microsoft OS/2 using Workstation Player for those intersted:
While I do use VMware Fusion for my macOS desktop, I was curious if the OS/2 VM could also run in ESXi (hint: it does) and wanted to see what the steps would be to run this piece of history on the latest ESXi 8.0 Update 2b release 🙂
Step 1 - Download the Internet Archive OS/2 Workstation VM image that was created by Neozeed
Step 2 - Create a new MSoS2-6.78 directory under your ESXi datastore and upload all files (except for the VMDK, it may fail if you are using vSAN storage like I am)
Step 3 - SCP the MSOS2-6.78.vmdk into the same directory where the rest of the configuration files
Step 4 - Next, we need convert the desktop hypervisor VMDK format to one that ESXi by running the following command in the ESXi Shell:
vmkfstools -i MSOS2-6.78.vmdk -d thin MSOS2-6.78-NEW.vmdk
Step 5 - Register the OS/2 VMX file and then attach the newly created VMDK and finally power on the VM!
Comments
Tom says
One of the banks in South Africa I used to work for ran virtualised OS/2 until very recently to run some Forex related apps that interfaced with the Mainframe.
Joe Cooper says
OS/2 was a great operating system. In the days before Windows 95 it was pretty much the only thing on the PC that could truly multitask. I ran it in college for 3 or 4 years. IBM built the whole Lotus suite natively for it, so there were lots of great apps you could run. I also used it to run multiple copies of my DOS-based BBS software so that I could support multiple phone lines. It was great stuff.
Jonathan Pho says
While I worked for IBM, OS/2 was very big back then during the early 90s. It was a very robust OS and miles ahead of Windows 3.0. You can actually run a modified version of OS/2 via e-com station right now. For nostalgic reasons, I am running OS/2 as a vm in vsphere. Unfortunately IBM stopped supporting it so now OS/2 is just another dead OS among all the other dead OSes…
Greg Messemer says
Laughed at "but I had never heard of or used OS/2 before". Made me feel old.
John Grant says
And I’m old enough to remember we disparaged it by calling it “OS/who?”