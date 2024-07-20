Useful vSphere Automation techniques for assisting with CrowdStrike remediation

By now, you have probably heard about or have directly been impacted by the recent CrowdStrike software update to Microsoft Windows system causing an unprecedented global outage. I know IT administrators are working around the clock to remediate thousands if not tens of thousands of Windows systems, the current recommended remediation process from CrowdStrike is definitely painful since it requires users to go into Windows safe mode to remove the offending file. To further complex things, most organizations enable Microsoft Bitlocker, which adds additional step to the already painful manual remediation process as you now have to locate your recovery keys before you login to apply the fix.

Within hours of the CrowdStrike news, I already saw a number of inquiries from our customers and field asking if there were any automated solutions or scripts that could aide in their remediation as asking any organization to manually remediate is a non-starter with the scale of deployments for most Enterprises. While getting up to speed on the remediation steps and thinking about how our vSphere platform can help users automate, what is typically a manual task, I had a few ideas that folks might find useful.

Disclaimer: The scripts provided in this article are meant as examples, please test and adapt them based on your own environment as these have not been tested in any official capacity and the behaviors may vary from environment to environment. Please use at your own risk.

The vSphere platform has a very powerful capability, that still is not very well known, which allows users to automate sending keystrokes to a VM, which does not require VMware Tools or even a running guest operating system.

To demonstrate what an automated solution for remediating the CrowdStrike issue could look like, I have created a prototype PowerCLI script called crowdstrike-example-prototype-remediation-script.ps1 PowerCLI script, which depends on the Set-VMKeystrokes function. My setup has a Windows Server 2019 running with Bitlocker enabled and I have "simulated" the CrowdStrike directory and configuration file that should be removed as part of the remediation process. Instead of booting into safe mode, which is a bit more complex, I have decided to just boot into Windows Server 2019 installer and go into the repair mode which would allow me to apply same remediation workflow.

Below is a video that demonstrates the automation and the steps happening between the PowerCLI script and what is happening during the VM Console, there were no manual interactions:

Note: Depending on your environment and scale, you may need to adjust the various sleeps values and this should be done in a test or development environment before rolling out in a staged fashion 🙂

Alternatively, I also had a customer call yesterday who was working on automating their remediation for their organization and took a slightly different approach. They ended up creating a custom WindowsPE ISO that contained a script that would remove the offending CrowdStrike file and all they had to do was to mount the ISO, change the boot order from hard disk to CDROM and then the ISO would automatically handle the remediation rather than using safe mode type of environment, which I thought was quite clever!

In any case, here is an example PowerCLI snippet that would reconfigure the VM (supports VM being powered off) to mount desired ISO from vSphere Datastore and updates the boot order so that it will automatically boot from ISO rather than hard disk.

$vmName = "CrowdStrike-VM" $isoPath = "[nfs-datastore-synology] ISO/en_windows_server_version_1903_x64_dvd_58ddff4b.iso" $primaryDisk = "Hard disk 1" $vm = Get-VM $vmName $vmDevices = $vm.ExtensionData.Config.Hardware.Device $cdromDevice = $vmDevices | where {$_.getType().name -eq "VirtualCdrom"} $bootDevice = $vmDevices | where {$_.getType().name -eq "VirtualDisk" -and $_.DeviceInfo.Label -eq $primaryDisk} # Configure Boot Order to boot from ISO and then Hard Disk $cdromBootDevice = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualMachineBootOptionsBootableCdromDevice $diskBootDevice = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualMachineBootOptionsBootableDiskDevice $diskBootDevice.DeviceKey = $bootDevice.key $bootOptions = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualMachineBootOptions $bootOptions.bootOrder = @($cdromBootDevice,$diskBootDevice) # Mount ISO from vSphere Datastore $cdromBacking = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualCdromIsoBackingInfo $cdromBacking.FileName = $isoPath $deviceChange = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualDeviceConfigSpec $deviceChange.operation = "edit" $deviceChange.device = $cdromDevice $deviceChange.device.Backing = $cdromBacking $deviceChange.device.Connectable.StartConnected = $true $deviceChange.device.Connectable.Connected = $true $spec = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualMachineConfigSpec $spec.deviceChange = @($deviceChange) $spec.bootOptions = $bootOptions $task = $vm.ExtensionData.ReconfigVM_Task($spec) $task1 = Get-Task -Id ("Task-$($task.value)") $task1 | Wait-Task | Out-Null

To confirm the changes were applied successfully, you can use the vSphere UI or use the following PowerCLI snippet:

$vm = Get-VM $vmName $vm.ExtensionData.Config.BootOptions | Select BootOrder $vm | Get-CDDrive | select IsoPath

The only thing left is to simply power up the VM and then once the remediation has complete, you can reverse the operation by un-mounting the ISO and removing the boot order configuration which will default back to the original behavior of the VM.

If folks have other suggestions or workarounds that they have found useful or have implemented to help remediate the CrowdStrike issue at scale, feel free to share as these are purely potential techniques that can be used to help with the CrowdStrike issue.