Quick Tip - API for Broadcom Security Advisories

Broadcom publishes all security advisories within the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), under Security Advisories on left hand navigation, which will take you to https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/security-advisory page.



You can also view specific Broadcom Division security advisories, by providing the specific Broadcom Division Segment ID, which also does not require a login to view.

Here is a table of all Broadcom Software Divisions that currently publishes security advisories:

Broadcom Division Segment ID URL VMware Cloud Foundation VC https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=VC Tanzu VT https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=VT Application Networking & Security VA https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=VA Software Defined Edge VE https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=VE Enterprise Software ES https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=ES Mainframe Software MF https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=MF Cyber Security Software SE https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=SE Payment Security Software PZ https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=PZ Brocade Storage Networking BSN https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory?segment=BSN

I recently saw a discussion asking whether there was an API for the Broadcom Security Advisories and after taking a quick look, I found the following:

curl 'https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory/-/securityadvisory/getSecurityAdvisoryList' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -X POST \ --data-raw '{"pageNumber":0,"pageSize":20,"searchVal":"","segment":"VC","sortInfo":{"column":"","order":""}}'

To retrieve a specific Broadcom Division security advisories, you simply change the payload segment ID to one of the ones listed in the table above.

Here is PowerShell example using the Invoke-Webrequest to retrieve security advisories for the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Division:

$headers = @{ "accept" = "application/json" "content-type" = "application/json" } $payload = @{ "pageNumber" = 0 "pageSize" = 20 "searchVal" = "" "segment" = "VC" } $body = $payload | ConvertTo-Json $requests = Invoke-Webrequest -Uri "https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/security-advisory/-/securityadvisory/getSecurityAdvisoryList" -Method POST -Headers $headers -Body $body if($requests.StatusCode -eq 200) { $results = ($requests.Content|ConvertFrom-Json).data.list } $results

Here is the output from the code above and you can certainly filter this further based on your needs.