New ESXi-Arm Fling based on 8.0 Update 3b

I am very happy to share that the ESXi-Arm team has just released a brand new version of the popular ESXi-Arm Fling (v2.0), which is now based on ESXi 8.x codebase and specifically using the latest ESXi-x86 8.0 Update 3b release! This is a very exciting update, as the original release of the ESXi-Arm Fling (released 4 years ago this month) has been based on the ESXi 7.x codebase for its initial port from x86 to Arm.

After delivering the initial productization of ESXi-Arm with the release of vSphere Distributed Service Engine (vDSE), formally known as Project Monterey, the ESXi-Arm team has been hard at work to converge the ESXi-Arm codebase, which is also used powers our vDSE technology!



In addition to porting the ESXi-Arm codebase from 7.x to 8.x, the team continues to support a large variety of Arm-based systems, which you can see from the list below:

Ampere Computing Altra and AltraMax-based servers (Single Processor system like the HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen 11 or Dual Processor system like Ampere 2U Mt. Collins)

NXP LayerScape 2160A-based SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K mini-ITX platform.

Raspberry Pi 4B (8GB only)

Raspberry Pi 5 (8GB only)

Rockchip RK3566-based PINE64 Quartz64 Model A and SOQuartz compute module

Rockchip RK3566-based Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC and StationPC Station M2

We look forward to hearing about your experiences with our 16th release of the ESXi-Arm Fling and I hear the ESXi-Arm team has added a special easter egg 🐣 ... curious if someone will find it? 🤔

For anyone upgrading from Fling v1.x, there is a small manual update to the VM configuration files. Make sure to read chapter 3 "Upgrading from Fling v1" of the ESXi documentation. To download the latest ESXi-Arm ISO/Offline Bundle along with all the updated ESXi-Arm documentation, use your free or sign-up for a Broadcom Community login and hope over to the VMware Flings portal.