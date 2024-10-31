New ESXi-Arm Fling based on 8.0 Update 3b

I am very happy to share that the ESXi-Arm team has just released a brand new version of the popular ESXi-Arm Fling (v2.0), which is now based on ESXi 8.x codebase and specifically using the latest ESXi-x86 8.0 Update 3b release! This is a very exciting update, as the original release of the ESXi-Arm Fling (released 4 years ago this month) has been based on the ESXi 7.x codebase for its initial port from x86 to Arm.
After delivering the initial productization of ESXi-Arm with the release of vSphere Distributed Service Engine (vDSE), formally known as Project Monterey, the ESXi-Arm team has been hard at work to converge the ESXi-Arm codebase, which is also used powers our vDSE technology!
In addition to porting the ESXi-Arm codebase from 7.x to 8.x, the team continues to support a large variety of Arm-based systems, which you can see from the list below:
- Ampere Computing Altra and AltraMax-based servers (Single Processor system like the HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen 11 or Dual Processor system like Ampere 2U Mt. Collins)
- NXP LayerScape 2160A-based SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K mini-ITX platform.
- Raspberry Pi 4B (8GB only)
- Raspberry Pi 5 (8GB only)
- Rockchip RK3566-based PINE64 Quartz64 Model A and SOQuartz compute module
- Rockchip RK3566-based Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC and StationPC Station M2
We look forward to hearing about your experiences with our 16th release of the ESXi-Arm Fling and I hear the ESXi-Arm team has added a special easter egg 🐣 ... curious if someone will find it? 🤔
For anyone upgrading from Fling v1.x, there is a small manual update to the VM configuration files. Make sure to read chapter 3 "Upgrading from Fling v1" of the ESXi documentation. To download the latest ESXi-Arm ISO/Offline Bundle along with all the updated ESXi-Arm documentation, use your free or sign-up for a Broadcom Community login and hope over to the VMware Flings portal.
Comments
Johnny says
As with the v.8 version writing all time on the drive and removing the usb support, so is this version just destroy any micro SD card fit on the board after few days of used ? I guess it is only good for doing a demo or quick test and not for real usage. Or have a 30-40 sd card in backup ready to swap...
Jason Hart says
Use iscsi?
VMware Fling User says
Where is the v8 ISO for ARM64 seems v2.0 of the fling still ships as with VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0.0-22949429.aarch64.iso and then you need to upgrade to 8?
Chuck Hou says
How does licensing work on this new version? With the previous one we were using perpetual 7 ENT+ keys.
William Lam says
Same as before, no change. See https://williamlam.com/2020/12/esxi-arm-licensing-options.html for more details
Peter Zio says
What do you use a hypervisor with 8GB or RAM and 4 cores for?
I use that for a router.
My development rigs start at 256GB of RAM and 24 cores and this is kind of small.
William Lam says
Not sure I even understand what you’re saying or asking … 🤔
Peter Zio says
Well you shared the news about releasing ESXi for raspberry Pi that has at most 4 core CPU and 8GB of RAM. My question was about what is that ESX running on such a tiny computer used for?
XeroX says
> My development rigs start at 256GB of RAM and 24 cores and this is kind of small.
Good for you I guess.
Running Gitlab Instance with serveral runners on a RPi Cluster building RISCV and ARM64 Docker Images as one example.
However otherwise don't feed the troll not understanding what a R&D Fling is for.