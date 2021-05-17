Updated Nested ESXi Appliances for 7.0 Update 1d & 2a

I have just updated my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance collection to include support for the latest ESXi 7.0 Update 1d and 7.0 Update 2a releases. This took a bit longer than usual due to a busy schedule but also due to some fixes and enhancements that I had been working on. For those interested, you can find the detailed change log below and these updates are only applicable for these two OVAs or newer going forward.

Downloads:

Changes

Fixed self-sign TLS certificate generation (Subject Alternative Name now matches the provided FQDN)

Updated NTP settings to use ESXCLI for configuration (previously updating ntp.conf)

Suppressed Core Dump warning (/UserVars/SuppressCoredumpWarning)

Updated ESXi installation VMDK from 4 to 12GB to support ESX-OS Data & VMFS Volume

Automatically configure ESX-OS Data & 4GB VMFS volume

Disabled Follow Hardware MAC by default (/Net/FollowHardwareMac)

Follow Hardware MAC can now be configured using OVF property guestinfo.followmac

Automatically recreate vmk0 interface to ensure unique MAC Address from vmnic0

Automatically configure vMotion traffic on vmk0

For previous Nested ESXi Appliance OVAs and/or the Nested ESXi Content Library, please take a look at http://vmwa.re/nestedesxi