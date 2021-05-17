Updated Nested ESXi Appliances for 7.0 Update 1d & 2a

I have just updated my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance collection to include support for the latest ESXi 7.0 Update 1d and 7.0 Update 2a releases. This took a bit longer than usual due to a busy schedule but also due to some fixes and enhancements that I had been working on. For those interested, you can find the detailed change log below and these updates are only applicable for these two OVAs or newer going forward.
Downloads:
Changes
- Fixed self-sign TLS certificate generation (Subject Alternative Name now matches the provided FQDN)
- Updated NTP settings to use ESXCLI for configuration (previously updating ntp.conf)
- Suppressed Core Dump warning (/UserVars/SuppressCoredumpWarning)
- Updated ESXi installation VMDK from 4 to 12GB to support ESX-OS Data & VMFS Volume
- Automatically configure ESX-OS Data & 4GB VMFS volume
- Disabled Follow Hardware MAC by default (/Net/FollowHardwareMac)
- Follow Hardware MAC can now be configured using OVF property guestinfo.followmac
- Automatically recreate vmk0 interface to ensure unique MAC Address from vmnic0
- Automatically configure vMotion traffic on vmk0
For previous Nested ESXi Appliance OVAs and/or the Nested ESXi Content Library, please take a look at http://vmwa.re/nestedesxi
Comments
Mamata Desai says
Would you be able to blog on the process you use to create these images please? Would be very insightful!
James Nathan Daggett says
You should mention the known bug I'm suffering.. any USB-SD boot drives have a bug. I have Cisco-UCS.
https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/83376
Raj says
Thanks William
Great Work