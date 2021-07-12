New storage devices added to Community NVMe Driver for ESXi Fling

We have an exciting update for the VMware Community today with the release of the Community NVMe Driver for ESXi Fling v1.1. After the release of ESXi 6.7, a number of consumer NVMe devices were no longer bering detected which had previously worked with ESXi 6.5.

One workaround that many folks had to implement, including myself, was to replace the 6.7 NVMe driver. with the previous 6.5 version of the NVMe driver. Although this method still works with the latest ESXi 7.0 Update 2, it is less than ideal as you are using an extremely old version of the NVMe driver and you are giving up new NVMe device enablement, bug fixes and enhancements with the latest version of the driver.

Given the amount of comments and feedback that I had received in the previous blog post, I wanted to explore a way in which we can enable some of these consumer NVMe devices for the community. With the help from Yibo, we have updated the Community NVMe Driver for ESXi Fling to include support for the following storage devices:

VendorName VendorId DeviceId ADATA 0x1cc1 0x8201 Micro/Crucial 0xc0a9 0x2263 Silicon Motion 0x126f 0x2262

With this update, we have also added support for ESXi 7.0 or greater when using the new driver which should hopefully be a welcome update for VMware Homelabs!

Here is a screenshot of my Intel NUC 9 running ESXi 7.0 Update 2 which now recognizes my Crucial 1TB NVMe (CT1000P1SSD8)



To help others in the community, if folks want to share the specific brand and model of their NVMe device that can now be enabled by the new driver, feel free to leave a comment. Other consumer NVMe devices may be considered in the future, but will soley be based on feedback from the community. If your particular NVMe device is not being picked up, please share the vendor/device ID by using lspci -v command on ESXi Shell.