Since publishing my NVMe Tiering in vSphere 8.0 Update 3 is a Homelab game changer blog post, the feedback and responses have been absolutely phenomenal!

It will be just a matter of time until we can start using RAID with NVME Tiering ! When it happens, it will be a HUGR game change! BTW, I'm already using it on my Lab Environment!! It's F**** awesome! pic.twitter.com/h6Np972RcQ — Chris ✈️🇧🇷🇵🇹🇺🇸🌍 (@crismsantos) September 4, 2024

In fact, during VMware Explore, I had a number of users share with me in person that they not only updated to vSphere 8.0 Update 3 after learning about the feature but they were extremely happy that they could have their hardware was even more capable with just a software upgrade and workloads varied from general infrastructure VMs to the full VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) stack.

Right before VMware Explore, I did have a couple of users who reported that after successfully configuring NVMe Tiering and rebooting their ESXi host, they noticed the memory capacity did not change. After sharing the details along with vm-support bundles, Engineering has identified the root cause.

The current implementation of NVMe Tiering requires the vMMR capability, which can be found in both datacenter processors such as Intel Broadwell, Skylake, Cascade Lake, Ice Lake and newer or AMD Milan. For some Intel-based consumer processors, while they may be in the same family, such as Skylake, they actually do NOT contain the vMMR capability like their datacenter peers.

If your CPU processor does not have vMMR, then NVMe Tiering today will not work after enabling. If the following entry is found in the vmkernel log after you have enabled NVMe Tiering, then it means your CPU process is not capable of supporting vMMR:

grep MemHwCounters /var/log/vmkernel

2024-08-11T16:03:18.906Z In(182) vmkernel: cpu2:1048835)MemHwCounters: 501: Matching PCI device not found on this host. Exiting.

2024-08-11T16:03:18.907Z In(182) vmkernel: cpu2:1048835)MemHwCounters: 791: Error status = Not supported

2024-08-11T16:03:18.907Z In(182) vmkernel: cpu2:1048835)MemHwCounters: 1017: Error status = Not supported

The good news is that this limitation will be removed in the future and in fact, this feedback from our community has improve not only the implementation of NVMe Tiering, such that vMMR will not be required but also provide better logging output.

I still have my Intel NUC 10 (Frost Canyon) which is Skylake-based but fortunately, I was able to successfully enabled NVMe Tiering with that kit, so it definitely varies on the consumer Intel CPU on which may or may not have vMMR.