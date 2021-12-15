VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) v0.7.1

The VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) team is excited to share that we have just delivered our final VEBA release for 2021, VEBA v0.7.1, which is a minor update that contains a couple of fixes that was observed in the original v0.7 release. With the recent log4j vulnerability disclosure, I also want to mention that VEBA is NOT affected.

As 2021 starts to wrap up, I also wanted to take this opportunity and thank everyone in our VEBA community for your continued support and engagement. Our public VEBA Slack channel has more than doubled in size since launching and we just had our 250th user join this week! We also recently launched our VEBA Monthly Community Call, where folks can bring questions and use cases to discuss with others on how best to achieve certain outcomes. All sessions are recorded including meeting notes, which you can review in case you can not make. The community call occurs on the last Tuesday of each month at 8am PST (we will not be doing Dec call due to upcoming holidays).

Lastly, I could not be more excited for VEBA in 2022 and hopefully we will be able to share more news in the upcoming year. If you still have not heard of VEBA before and wish to learn more, I highly encourage you check out our VMworld 2021 session VEBA Revolutions - Unleashing the Power of Event-Driven Automation #CODE2773 and start on your Event-Driven Automation journey with our community.

Have a happy and safe holiday everyone! ☃️🥳🍾

What's New

Fix special character handling for VEBA vSphere UI plugin

Fix imagePullPolicy for knative-contour in air-gap deployment

Improved VEBA website documentation Function Contribution, Event Router Installation, Advanced Installations

More Knative Function Examples vRealize Orchestrator (vRO), Golang, vRealize Network Insight (vRNI), VM Preemption, Sync vSphere Tags to NSX-T Tags



Note: If you currently have vCenter Server 7.0 Update 3 installed, you may run into an issue when using the VEBA vSphere UI plugin. This is currently a known issue which will be fixed in a future vCenter Server update, however you can follow this blog post for a workaround.

New VEBA Logo

Last but not least, we also want to share that the VEBA project now has an official VMware logo! A big thanks to the VMware Brand team who helped create our logo in such a short amount of time, it turned out amazing and conceptualizes VEBA in such a simple, yet powerful graphic 👌



We certainly will miss the Otto the Orca as the "unofficial" VEBA logo that was designed and created by fellow VEBA teammate Robert Guske.