VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) v0.8.0

I am very excited to share that we have just released our long awaited v0.8.0 of the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA)! 🥳



The v0.8.0 release has been in the works for quite some time and because of the major architectural change in migrating to the VMware Tanzu Sources for Knative, we also needed to update all example functions to reflect the new event payload schema, refresh all user documentation and our VEBA website, which only performed during our spare cycles and typically in the evenings!

It has certainly been a long journey and I could not have done it without my colleague Robert Guske, who has been a machine in updating all of our documentation to make it easier to consume for both our existing and new users. 🙌

Last but now least, I want to give a huge thanks 👏 to my original partner in crime Michael Gasch, while he is no longer with VMware, he was still kind enough to help answer some questions while hitting some release automation issue over the weekend and was instrumental in helping me get the v0.8.0 release out!

Changelog for VEBA v0.8.0:

Updated Software Build-of-Material (SBOM) (See the VEBA BOM for detailed changes)

Replaced VMware Event Router with VMware Tanzu Sources for Knative

All VEBA endpoints now protected with basic authentication

New Google Chat notification function

Migrated function container images from Google (GCR) to Github (GHCR)

Updated all PowerShell/PowerCLI functions with the latest PS/PCLI base images

Improved website documentation

Various Bug Fixes and Code Improvement

Download for VEBA v0.8.0: