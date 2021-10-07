New vCenter Events for vSphere 7.0 Update 3

With the release of vSphere (7.0 Update 3), brings new vCenter Server Events which can immediately benefit users of the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), especially with the latest VEBA v0.7 release!

In vSphere 7.0 Update 2, there was a total of 1,861 events in a default installation of the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) and with vSphere 7.0 Update 3, there is now a total of 1,926 events. An increase of 65 new events which spans the recently released Data Persistent Platform (DPp), VM Encryption, TLS Trust Management, vSAN and many others.

Below is a summarized view of the 65 new vCenter Server Events, for more details including descriptions, please refer to my vCenter Event Mapping Github Repo

com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshot

com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshotdone

com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshotfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestore

com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestoredone

com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestorefailed

com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservices

com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservicesdone

com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservicesfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestore

com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestoredone

com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestorefailed

com.vmware.dp.events.protect

com.vmware.dp.events.protectdone

com.vmware.dp.events.protectfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfo

com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfodone

com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfofailed

com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshot

com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshotdone

com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshotfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.snapshot

com.vmware.dp.events.snapshotdone

com.vmware.dp.events.snapshotfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.sync

com.vmware.dp.events.syncdone

com.vmware.dp.events.syncfailed

com.vmware.dp.events.unprotect

com.vmware.dp.events.unprotectdone

com.vmware.dp.events.unprotectfailed

com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcIdentity

com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcIdentityProviders

com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcTrusts

com.vmware.trustmanagement.WS1SyncTokenExpiry

com.vmware.vc.crypto.IntegrityCheckFailed

com.vmware.vc.crypto.IntegrityCheckPassed

com.vmware.vc.host.MemoryModeActiveDRAMGreen

com.vmware.vc.host.MemoryModeActiveDRAMYellow

com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.FailedRegistration

com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.InitiatingRegistration

com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.SuccessfulRegistration

com.vmware.vc.vm.bipe.cryptoResumeError

com.vmware.vc.vm.PMemBandwidthGreen

com.vmware.vc.vm.PMemBandwidthYellow

com.vmware.vim.eam.issue.agencyDisabled

com.vmware.vim.vm.CryptoResumeFailed

com.vmware.vim.vm.DiskCryptoResumeFailed

com.vmware.vsphere.client.security.LoginConnectivityCheckEv

esx.audit.subsystem.host.poweroff.reason

esx.audit.subsystem.host.reboot.reason

esx.audit.subsystem.host.restart.reason

esx.clear.vmfs.nfs.server.restored

esx.problem.dpu.maintenance.sync.failed

esx.problem.vob.vsan.dom.singlediskerrorfixed

esx.problem.vob.vsan.dom.singlediskunrecoverableerror

esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.metadataURE

esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiooffline

esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiopropagated

esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiotimeout

esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.UREEvacuationFailed

vsan.health.test.hcl.nvmeidentifiable.event

vsan.health.test.hcl.nvmeonhcl.event

vsan.health.test.network.duplicateip.event

vsan.health.test.network.lacpstatus.event

vsan.health.test.network.pnictso.event