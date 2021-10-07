New vCenter Events for vSphere 7.0 Update 3

With the release of vSphere (7.0 Update 3), brings new vCenter Server Events which can immediately benefit users of the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), especially with the latest VEBA v0.7 release!
In vSphere 7.0 Update 2, there was a total of 1,861 events in a default installation of the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) and with vSphere 7.0 Update 3, there is now a total of 1,926 events. An increase of 65 new events which spans the recently released Data Persistent Platform (DPp), VM Encryption, TLS Trust Management, vSAN and many others.
Below is a summarized view of the 65 new vCenter Server Events, for more details including descriptions, please refer to my vCenter Event Mapping Github Repo
- com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshot
- com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshotdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.cancelsnapshotfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestore
- com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestoredone
- com.vmware.dp.events.commitrestorefailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservices
- com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservicesdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.enableprotectionservicesfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestore
- com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestoredone
- com.vmware.dp.events.preparerestorefailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.protect
- com.vmware.dp.events.protectdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.protectfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfo
- com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfodone
- com.vmware.dp.events.queryprotectedentityinfofailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshot
- com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshotdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.retiresnapshotfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.snapshot
- com.vmware.dp.events.snapshotdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.snapshotfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.sync
- com.vmware.dp.events.syncdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.syncfailed
- com.vmware.dp.events.unprotect
- com.vmware.dp.events.unprotectdone
- com.vmware.dp.events.unprotectfailed
- com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcIdentity
- com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcIdentityProviders
- com.vmware.trustmanagement.VcTrusts
- com.vmware.trustmanagement.WS1SyncTokenExpiry
- com.vmware.vc.crypto.IntegrityCheckFailed
- com.vmware.vc.crypto.IntegrityCheckPassed
- com.vmware.vc.host.MemoryModeActiveDRAMGreen
- com.vmware.vc.host.MemoryModeActiveDRAMYellow
- com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.FailedRegistration
- com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.InitiatingRegistration
- com.vmware.vc.SgxRegistration.SuccessfulRegistration
- com.vmware.vc.vm.bipe.cryptoResumeError
- com.vmware.vc.vm.PMemBandwidthGreen
- com.vmware.vc.vm.PMemBandwidthYellow
- com.vmware.vim.eam.issue.agencyDisabled
- com.vmware.vim.vm.CryptoResumeFailed
- com.vmware.vim.vm.DiskCryptoResumeFailed
- com.vmware.vsphere.client.security.LoginConnectivityCheckEv
- esx.audit.subsystem.host.poweroff.reason
- esx.audit.subsystem.host.reboot.reason
- esx.audit.subsystem.host.restart.reason
- esx.clear.vmfs.nfs.server.restored
- esx.problem.dpu.maintenance.sync.failed
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.dom.singlediskerrorfixed
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.dom.singlediskunrecoverableerror
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.metadataURE
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiooffline
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiopropagated
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.stuckiotimeout
- esx.problem.vob.vsan.lsom.UREEvacuationFailed
- vsan.health.test.hcl.nvmeidentifiable.event
- vsan.health.test.hcl.nvmeonhcl.event
- vsan.health.test.network.duplicateip.event
- vsan.health.test.network.lacpstatus.event
- vsan.health.test.network.pnictso.event
Thanks for the comment!