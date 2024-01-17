Quick Tip - Verifying vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) Backup Status

I recently found out that my vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) scheduled backups had been failing for some time but I was not aware. While there is a default vCenter Server alarm for failed VCSA backups, however it is only visible when you have selected the vCenter Server inventory object in left hand navigation, which is not a typical item that I select as shown in the screenshot below.



Furthermore, I was actually logged into the VCSA's VMware Appliance Management Interface (VAMI) not too long ago while updating to a newer patch release and I had checked to see if backups were successful, which I thought they were when looking at the "Status" column.



It was not until I took a closer look, did I realize that the schedule backup activity log is ordered from oldest to newest, meaning what I saw was a backup that has happend a long time ago and not necessary the latest backup attempt. I found this to be a really strange UX since as you would need to page to very end to check whether the latest backups were succssful or not.

Note: I have already filed an internal bug to ask for the VCSA schedule backup activity to be ordered from newest to oldest, so users can quickly see if the latest backups are successful or not.

In addition to going to vSphere UI to see the current VCSA backup status, which is pulled from VAMI, you can also use the VAMI API for retrieving this information. Using the VAMI API, you will need to use the Appliance Backup Job Details REST API, which will return all VCSA backup job activity and you can then look at the last entry to determine if the latest backup was successful or not.

As many of our users typically prefer PowerShell or PowerCLI examples, I wanted to try out the auto-generated vSphere REST API PowerCLI cmdlet to access this function, which is called Invoke-ListBackupJobDetails. The other nice thing about the auto-generated cmdlet to use the VAMI API, it is just a single command and simply piping the output to selecting the last item as shown in example below:

(Invoke-ListBackupJobDetails | Get-Member -MemberType NoteProperty | Select -Last 1).Definition

As you can see from the output, we can see that the status field for this backup has failed which is the same information shown in the vSphere and VAMI UI respectively.



A lesson for everyone, make sure your backups are occurring and that they are successful. You do not want a surprise when you need to recover and realize you have no recent backups. This is also true for testing your backups periodically to ensure everything is working as expected.

Ideally, when the first VCSA backup failed, we would get notified immediately, which vCenter Server can enable when using email alarm. However, if you wish to subscribe to this event and do something more advanced like event-driven automation using VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), then you can subscribe to this vCenter Server event called com.vmware.applmgmt.backup.job.failed.event and if you want to also get notified when a backup is successful, then you can subscribe to com.vmware.applmgmt.backup.job.finished.event