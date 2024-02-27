Automated Aria Suite (Lifecycle, Identity, Operations, Logs & Automation) Lab Deployment Script

I recently got reacquainted with the Aria Suite Lifecycle Manager (ASLCM) solution, which makes it super easy for anyone to manage the deployment, configuration and lifecycle for the complete Aria suite of products including Aria Identity, Aria Operations, Aria Operations for Logs and Aria Automation.

Users can deploy the various Aria products in either standalone or clustered mode (for high availability purposes), with the former being ideal for learning and homelab purposes. In addition to deploying ASLCM and the individual Aria products, I wanted to also use this as an opportunity explore the ASLCM REST API and what better way to learn than to have a use case to get hands on experience.

While ASLCM already provides a simple way to deploy Aria products using the UI and includes a nice export/import feature for an environment configuration in JSON, I wanted to do the same, but programmatically using the ASLCM REST API to fully configure the environment.



You can find my Aria Suite Automated Lab Deployment script at https://github.com/lamw/aria-suite-automated-lab-deployment which supports the current ASLCM 8.14 release. For those of you who have used my other automated lab deployment scripts, this will feel very similiar where you will need to download a set of prerequisite files (installers/OVA) and then update the variables in the script your own environment setup. You will also need to have an existing vSphere or VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) environment that has already been configured before you can use this script as a vCenter Server endpoint is required.



The script will allow you to deploy the full Aria suite of products or you can be selective on which products you would like deployed by simply updating the required variables within the script which you can find more details in the Github repo.