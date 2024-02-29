Quick Tip - ESXi 8.0 Update 2b resolves not detecting Apple NVMe

There was an issue that was reported last November where ESXi 8.0 Update 2 was not detecting the onboard Apple NVMe device during an upgrade and I am happy to share the mentioned fix will be available as part of the pending release of ESXi 8.0 Update 2b release, which is schedule for today (02/29/24)!

Release day! 🙌 (Pending) vSphere 8.0 Update 2b release is currently being staged to CDN ... just logged into my vCenter Server & you can see breadcrumbs. Give it till PST evening for bits/RN to be available vCenter 📒: https://t.co/wV6OTFq1dA ESXi 📒: https://t.co/yD5tD9qThk pic.twitter.com/64G7a8PP5K — William Lam (@lamw.bsky.social | @*protected email*) (@lamw) February 29, 2024



When you boot into the ESXi 8.0 Update 2b installer, you should now see the Apple NVMe device, which may also contain your ESXi installation and you will be able to select it and upgrade!



Disclaimer: Support for ESXi on Apple Hardware (Mac Pro and Mac Mini) has officially concluded with ESXi 7.x, so this is purely for informational and/or for homelab use purposes.